Victoria West is eyeing another deep playoff run in volleyball this year.
Despite losing eight seniors from last year’s run to the regional quarterfinals, head coach Alysia Hill is encouraged with her team’s prospects entering the 2021 season.
“The girls are really wanting to do well and they’re giving 100%,” Hill said. “They have a mentality of winning. You can’t expect anything more than anyone coming in with that mentality.”
The Warriors will have to replace the likes of District 29-5A co-Setter of the Year Leah Gonzales and Blocker of the Year Erin Reynolds.
Yet, with players like senior defensive specialist Abigail Schley and junior hitter Caroline Cohen, Hill feels the Warriors won’t miss a beat.
“Whenever you have experienced players, they’re always a key for the next season,” Hill said. “So, yes, [Abigail and Caroline] are going to be key players just to help the younger ones grow and give them confidence.”
West is on the road for the first two weeks of the season. Being on the road that long in preseason will likely be beneficial for the young Warriors.
“Preseason and tournament season is always a great thing to have in volleyball because it helps our teams learn each other,” Hill said. “A lot of these girls have not played at this level. So tournaments and playing preseason matches are going to be very useful for this young group.”
West opens the season in a tri-match against Navarro and Pieper at Navarro Tuesday.
New coach, new year
Victoria East had a year to forget in 2020, going 0-16 and finishing last in District 29-5A.
But with almost the entire roster returning, first-year head coach Danna Wincher wants the Lady Titans to move on from the past.
“I told my kids, whatever happened yesterday, that’s done,” Wincher said. “We can’t change what happened, we only can move forward. Failure is a part of life and we’ve just got to learn to not dwell on that and actually see that as a teaching moment.”
East was forced to play a lot of young players in 2020, but now fields a team with six juniors and six seniors.
“My seniors have really stepped up as a whole,” Wincher said. “They all gelled together and they’ve taken a lot of leadership toward our incoming freshmen.”
Wincher knows East needs to approach the season one game at a time, but knows it will take time to revive a program that hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2013.
“I’m really excited to see this group,” Wincher said. “They’re ready, they’re moving at the fast pace that I needed them to be and it’s just tweaking here and there to get them right where I need them. That’s going to take a little time but I’m okay with that.”
East opens the season at home against Floresville at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
