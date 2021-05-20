Victoria West has had some close calls this postseason.
The Warriors have had a one-run game against Sharyland Pioneer and a walk-off over Mercedes. But the Warriors head into the regional semifinals as the winners of five straight games and without a loss in postseason play.
"It's been amazing that we've been able to go on this run," said sophomore Marisa Rosales. "The further we've gone, the more we have bonded as a group no matter what mistakes or anything that happens. Everyone has picked each other up, and it's great how we've kept that going.
Rosales and the Warriors will be up against Georgetown this week in a three-game series at Marion High School.
Georgetown (23-4-1) suffered its postseason loss last week at the hands of Canyon in the regional quarterfinals but bounced back with two straight wins to set up a matchup against West.
The Lady Eagles are led in the circle by Hannah Blincoe, a University of Houston signee, but the team is willing to throw out a number of arms. At the plate, Georgetown is led by Isabella Torres, a Texas A&M commit, and Texas Lutheran commit Olivia Prinz.
"We have to go in with confidence," said West head coach Jody Thompson. "I truly believe that any given day a team is beatable. When we get our bats going we can be unstoppable, that's what is going to have to happen. It's going to be some close games, so we just have to go in and want it more."
West got some spark on the offensive side of things in the third round, as the team scored 13 runs over the two games.
"We have to keep our confidence at the plate and know what we can do," said senior third baseman Christine Wenske. "We have great defense and great pitching, but if you want to win you have to hit. Having that confidence at the plate and not being scared to be aggressive is going to be the biggest key for us. We know how great of team we are, and we can beat any team we come up against."
Game 1 will be played at 6 p.m. Friday with Game 2 set for 1 p.m. Saturday with Game 3 to follow if necessary.
"It mean's a lot to know what we've done so far," Rosales said. "Knowing that we are capable of this, and we were able to fight. We're capable of anything, and that's a great feeling. Hopefully we can keep it going."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.