Victoria West returns five players from last year’s team, which advanced to the regional final.
But only one of those players started, and just one other saw significant playing time.
“It’s going to be a lot different,” said junior Aaliyah Castillo. “We’re going to have to find the people who are hot on the outside and just shoot, shoot, shoot.”
The Warriors (1-1) missed their first five shots before recovering to run off with a 54-24 win over Alice in their home opener Tuesday night at the West gym.
“We’re definitely trying to find out what we do well,” said West coach Sandra Jimenez. “We know what we need to work on. It’s just going to be ... learning game by game this year, and we’ve just got to improve.”
The Warriors’ cold shooting didn’t matter because the Lady Coyotes (0-1) missed their first 12 shots and didn’t score until 6:03 remained in the second quarter.
“We finally started running transition, which we weren’t doing,” Jimenez said. “We finally started seeing the floor, but I think we tend to do that when we’re in man rather than in zone.”
Haleigh Reyes led the Warriors with 12 points, and Castillo and Ashley Giesalhart – the lone returning starter – each had nine. All of Gieselhart’s points came on 3-pointers.
“We finally got a five out there who worked together,” Castillo said. “It worked.”
The Warriors led by 17 points at halftime and continued to build on the lead in the third and fourth quarters.
“It’s a lot of working together,” Castillo said. “We’ve got to get to know each other more. We’ve got to carry each other on our backs.”
Jimenez was happy to see her team bounce back from its season-opening loss to San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
But she understands there is a lot of work to be done before District 30-5A play begins.
“I think they know that, and we’re going to work on little things and the fundamentals and go from there,” Jimenez said. “It was definitely good for them to get a win and for us, too.”
Victoria West 54, Alice 24
Points: (Alice) Daniella Contreras 2, Hannah Ramirez 3, Mia Perez 3, Jackie Villarreal 8, Kayla Escobar 2, Randee Hernandez 2, Mireya Villarreal 4. (West) Dailynn Zarate 8, Aaliyah Castillo 9, Tanya Wilson 2, Ashley Giesalhart 9, Aliza Scott 6, Lizzy Adams 4, Haleigh Reyes 13, Khylea Hawkins 3.
Halftime: West 23-6. 3-pointers: Ramirez, Perez, J. Villarreal, Giesalhart 3. Records: Alice 0-1; West 1-1.
