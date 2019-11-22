For Donovan Harris, being a quarterback was an escape.
“I grew up with a football in my hand,” Harris said. “I played football for the city, I played it here in high school. It’s always been something that keeps me out of trouble. It’s like a father figure, I’m so happy I fell in love with it.”
For Tyvon Hardrick, being a great running back was a lifelong goal.
“I remember back in middle (school) the coaches tried to make me a lineman, but I told them I wanted to play running back," Hardrick said. "And I kept putting the work in and dedicating time to it. It’s all I ever wanted.”
The two seniors for Victoria West took to the field Friday night looking to extend their high school football careers in the Class 5A area round of the playoffs against San Antonio Harlan.
But the Warriors fell short, losing to Harlan 34-14.
While the loss signified the end of his high school career, Hardrick said he wouldn't have traded this group of players for anything.
“This group has meant so much to me,” Hardrick said. “They’re like family; they brought me in tighter and gave me something to fight for. I felt loved by everyone here, and I just wish I had more time with them.”
The Warriors started the game with a long drive but failed on a field goal attempt. Harlan wasn’t able to do anything on the ensuing drive but recovered a fumble from West on a punt return and got the ball back at the West 5-yard line. The Hawks scored on the next play on a 5-yard run.
Harlan got its second score of the game early in the second quarter and added another halfway through. West answered on a 12-yard run from Donovan Harris with 1:14 left in the half, but Harlan was able to answer back shortly before halftime.
The Hawks sealed things on a 2-yard run with six minutes left in the game before Harris hit La’Trell Barfield on a 67-yard pass with two minutes left in the game.
Hardrick became the career Victoria city rushing leader during the game. He came into the game needing 124 yards to tie Gamarquis Girdy’s record and finished the night with 130 yards.
“It means a lot to me,” Hardrick said. “I’ve been working hard to get that record since my sophomore year, and it means everything to get it finally.”
“A lot of those yards are a lot of tough yards that he had to fight for,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “As a sophomore, he had a great season in a tough Houston district, and a lot of teams have been keying on him the last couple of years, and that has made it even tougher. The supporting cast around him has helped a lot. But it’s the toughness he runs with that sets him apart. The heart, you could see it towards the end of this game where he was dragging people with him. He’s a special player.”
Harris had 147 yards passing and 35 yards rushing to go with two total touchdowns. La’Trell Barfield had 107 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Defensively, Harris had an interception and Sammy Brito also intercepted a pass.
“All the young guys knew that this could possibly be the seniors' last game, and they came out and gave it their all just like we did," Harris said. "Everyone came out and left everything they had on the field – blood, sweat and tears. It just happened to go the wrong way today.”
While it was the last game for both Harris and Hardrick in a Warriors uniform, Boyce said their impact will still be felt after they are gone.
“They’re both such great players,” Boyce said. “But they weren’t alone; there were a lot of them, and they helped push the team forward and they were just fun. They were enjoyable to watch, enjoyable to be around. It’s meant a great deal what they have done for Victoria West and they are going to go on to do even more great things.”
