For Aliza Scott, the Victoria West basketball team was like a family.
The group she played with this year was the closest she had in her time playing basketball, Scott, a senior, said.
“This is my favorite group of girls I’ve ever been around,” Scott said. “We were all inexperienced coming into the year and we had our ups and downs. But we grew closer together through the year, and it was the best group that I have ever been a part of.”
Scott and Victoria West (18-17) went into Tuesday trying to gain a little more time as a group as they faced Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in the bi-district round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Warriors were unable to get their wish, as they fell to the Lady Hornets 50-36 to end their season.
“Even though we lost, I’m really proud of what we were able to do this year,” Scott said. “We kept getting better and we went out and fought tonight, we just came up a little bit short.”
West came out and played well early, going back and forth with Flour Bluff in a quarter that included four lead changes.
The Warriors struggled in the second and Flour Bluff built a seven-point lead going into halftime.
Flour Bluff continued its success in the third quarter. The Lady Hornets stretched their lead to 15 as the Warriors struggled to produce anything offensively, and the Lady Hornets held steady in the fourth as the Warriors were unable to make a comeback.
“One thing that our team has always had is heart,” said West head coach Sandra Jimenez. “They have a passion for the game. Unfortunately, we have a lot of trouble in the fourth quarter. I don’t know what happens, but we just let it slip away from us. I don’t feel like it’s that the team stops doing something or doesn’t give effort, but we just quit scoring and the other team is able to pull away. Then it doesn’t matter what we do in the fourth quarter because we are so far behind.”
Alana Johnson, another senior for the Warriors, said that she was able to accomplish her goals this season.
“Our first goal was to get into the playoffs,” Johnson said. “Of course, we wanted to make it further; we just weren’t able to do that. But it was still a really good year and I am happy with what we were able to do.”
Johnson finished with 15 points to lead the Warriors while Ashley Giesalhart chipped in with nine points. Scott had two points and the teams third senior Lizzie Adams had six.
Jimenez said that this year’s seniors were special to her.
Adams worked harder than anyone to improve as a player throughout her career and was always in the gym, Jimenez said.
She singled out Johnson for her passion for the game and said while she may not be the most vocal, that Johnson was a leader for the team.
Jimenez added that Scott made the most improvement, as she jumped from JV to varsity and made an immediate impact for the team.
“I just hope I showed these younger kids how to play the game the right way and playing selflessly,” said Scott. “I just want them to play as hard as possible and do this as long as they can. If I was able to do that then I’ll be happy.”
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 50, Victoria West 36
Points: (FB) Bella Bertero 15, Maggie Harrel 8, Gloria Guerin 12, Kennedy Orzechowski 3, Maegan Razan 12; (VW) Dailynn Zarate 3, Aaliyah Castillo 1, Ashley Giesalhart 9, Aliza Scott 2, Lizzie Adams 6, Alana Johnson 15.
Halftime: Flour Bluff 29-22; 3-pointers: Bertero, Harrel, Orzechowski, Razan 4, Zarate, Giesalhart 3, Johnson 3; Record: Victoria West- 18-17
