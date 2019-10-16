Going into last week, Victoria West (2-4, 2-2) had lost two straight District 15-5A, Division I games and needed a turnaround. That turnaround came with 50-6 win over Corpus Christi Carroll last Friday.
“We worked together a lot better last week than we had been, said senior Jayden Dolezal. “The blocking was better, and we complemented the run with the pass game, I thought.”
The Warriors did most of their work on the ground against Carroll. They ended with 423 yards rushing and 40 yards passing.
Tyvon Hardrick had 222 yards on the ground, while Donovan Harris added 120, had three touchdowns in the game.
Victoria West Head coach Courtney Boyce said that having more options in the run game in a good thing for the Warriors and he would like to see the team continue to spread carries around to players such as Hardrick, Harris, Jonathan Buckner and Chase Patek in future games.
Bryce Sitka had eight tackles for the West defense, Buckner had six tackles and forced a fumble along with running for 46 yards rushing on the offensive end.
“The guys were really opportunistic against Carroll,” Boyce said. “Even if they weren’t the first guy there they would get in there and try to get the ball out and everyone played fast.”
Boyce said the team did many things well last week but that there are areas for the Warriors to improve.
“The pad level on the offensive and defensive line can definitely improve,” said Boyce. “It’s gotten better throughout the season, and the line on both sides have had a good week of practice. Also I think just continuing to take care of the football and blocking and tackling are things you can always get better with.”
Corpus Christi King (1-6, 1-4) is on the schedule for the Warriors this Thursday. The Mustangs come off a 65-13 loss to Corpus Christi Miller (6-0, 4-0), they allowed Miller quarterback Andrew Body to throw for 198 yards and four touchdowns and running backs McCullion Williams and Marcell Davis to both rush for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
It might be a strange thing for the varsity to play on a Thursday, but Dolezal said that it hasn’t altered the team’s approach.
“No matter when the game is we are going to practice the same way. We’re working just as hard as we would any other week. We’re going as hard as possible in practice to get ready for this game and hoping for a win.
The game is also part of Victoria West’s pink out week to bring awareness to breast cancer.
“Pink out week is always one of the best weeks of the season in my opinion,” said Dolezal. “It’s always super exciting with everything going on while also supporting a good cause.
