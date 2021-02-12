Victoria West did not want to bow out in the Class 5A bi-district round two years in a row.
The Warriors, which lost to Flour Bluff in the bi-district round last season, came into this this year's opening round with a different mindset as a three seed.
"There was a lot of motivation tonight," said Marleigh Gomez, a post for the Warriors. "We didn't want to go one and done like last year and we wanted to win for our seniors. We had to make sure to make it to the second round so they could play again."
Victoria West (17-6) met Roma on Friday at the Ray High School gym for the opening round of the playoffs and despite a slow start, came away with a 49-27 victory.
Neither team scored until four minutes were left in the first quarter. Roma jumped out ahead, but West rallied and led 15-7 after one. The Warriors extended their lead in the second behind Aaliyah Castillo's nine points and Dailynn Zarate's eight in the first half and led 25-15 at halftime.
West settled in during the second half and behind eight second-half points from Ashley Giesalhart. The Warriors went on to the win.
"Last year I knew I still had another chance if I lost," said Aaliyah Castillo, a senior. "This year I knew that we couldn't lose in the first round. This is my last year, and I want to go as far as we can. I tried to execute, tried to do what the coach told me and do the best I could."
A big focus for West this week was breaking the press, and that paid off as the Warriors took a number of opportunities to hit long passes for easy baskets.
"We work on those long passes and breaking the press everyday at practice," Castillo said. "When we hit those it really breaks the press and makes them back up. That's a big part of what we do."
Castillo finished the night with 14 points while Zarate had 12 and Giesalhart had 10.
"I just try to do anything I can to help the team," Zarate said. "When we're breaking the press I try to move it up the court, pass the ball and get my teammates involved. And then when I have an open shot I take it."
Zarate also made a big impact on the defensive end, taking on the task of guarding Roma's primary ballhandler.
"Dailynn played a huge part for us tonight because she was basically the one who kept us in it in the first quarter, and she did a great job on defense," Jiminez said. "That's a huge part of what makes her such a good player."
West will pay Sharyland Pioneer in the Class 5A round with date and time to be determined.
"We have to make sure that we come out next week and play for 32 minutes," Jiminez said. "We have to be prepared to break the press, run transition and be patient on offense. Defensively, we have to keep making teams work and box out. If we do those things, no matter who we face ,we'll be OK.
Class 5A, bi-district
Victoria West 49, Roma 27
Points: (W) Aaliyah Castillo 14, Dailynn Zarate 12, Ashley Giesalhart 10, Marleigh Gomez 6, Leilani Green 3, Haleigh Reyes 2, Shandi Mumphord 2; (R) Kelsy Trevino 11, Nailea Garza 6, Ruby Ramirez 4, Mareli Alfaro 2, Dominique Ramirez 2, Melanie Verastegui 2,
3-Pointers: Castillo, Trevino; Halftime: West 25-15; Record: West 17-6
