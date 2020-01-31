CORPUS CHRISTI – Victoria West defeated Corpus Christi Miller 5-0 in a District 30-5A match on Friday night.
Rianna Arguellez led the Warriors with two goals. Kassandra Persinger and Skylar Shaffer each scored one goal, while Cami Patek and Anneliese Covarrubias each had one assist.
Goalkeeper Macy Franz finished with one save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.