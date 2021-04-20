In Christine Wenske’s freshman year, Victoria West won two district games.
Now, the Warriors are sitting tied for first place in District 29-5A, with a chance to clinch a share of the district title on Friday.
“It was a rough year. We only won two district games,” Wenske said. “We’ve come so far since then and now, having this group behind me in my senior year. It means so much because I know I can rely on them, and I know that they’re going to make it a year to remember.”
Victoria West and Corpus Christi Carroll faced off on Tuesday in a battle of the top two teams in district. The Warriors came into the night a game behind Carroll in the standings and needed a win to tie the Tigers for first.
West (18-4-1, 13-2) came out a 12-2 winner in the matchup, winning in five innings to set up a game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Friday with a chance to clinch a share of the district championship with a win.
“It’s a great feeling,” said West head coach Jody Thompson. “But we still have a game to go, we have to come back tomorrow and get better, we have to just keep working and keep the routine so that we’re ready to go Friday.”
Carroll (22-5, 13-2) scored the first run of the game in the first inning and West was unable to respond for the first two innings.
Finally, leading off the third inning, Zaria Brigham got the Warriors on the board as she blasted a home run over the left field wall.
“My teammates told me what to look for when I went up there, and I was just so glad I was able to get a home run,” Brigham said. “I felt great because I knew it was going to get everyone pumped and that our team would get energy off that. Everything just went up from there.”
The Warriors went on to score three more runs in the inning as West took a 4-1 lead.
Carroll loaded the bases in both the fourth and fifth innings, but the Tigers were only able to get one run out of it as Alexis James worked out of both situations, and the Warriors led 4-2 going into the bottom of the fifth.
“I love that girl to death,” Wenske said. “I love her, and I’m going to miss her to death after this season. She stays so mentally strong, and she’s so competitive. I know that she is going to push through whatever is going on, whether that’s the team she’s up against the outside noise or an injury. She always gives it her all.”
Wenske led off the fifth with a single and Katarina Zarate followed with a single of her own. James brought both runners in on a double and West put runners on second and third for Josie Balderaz who hit a 2-run double to give West a bigger lead.
After a single from Brigham and an RBI double from Sydney Harvey, Lilly Chavez stepped to the plate and hit an RBI single to end the game, giving the Warriors a win on Wenske and Balderaz’s senior night.
“It gives me goosebumps, how special this team has been to coach,” Thompson said. “As an adult I never thought that I would have this feeling about softball again. I lost the love for the game for a little bit, but the girls have helped me get it back. It is special, what they’ve done for me and what I’ve tried to do for them, and we really are a family.”
District 29-5A
Victoria West 12, Corpus Christi Carroll 2
Carroll: 100 01
West: 004 08
W: Alexis James. L: Vanessa Quiroga. Highlights: (C) Rhea Ann Avalos 2-for-3, RBI; Linzee Leal 2-for-3, 2 R, 3B; Alyah Mata 0-for-3, RBI; (W) Alexis James 5 IP, 7 H, 6 SO, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2-for-2, 3 RBIs, 2B; Zaria Brigham 2-for-3, HR,RBI, 2 R; Josie Balderaz, 1-for-3, 3 RBIs, 2B; Christine Wenske 2-for-3, RBI, R; Sydney Harvey 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R. Records: West 18-4-1, 13-2. Carroll 22-5, 13-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.