Victoria West's senior night was a memorable one for Katelyn Shaffer. 

The Warriors senior was able to celebrate on Friday night after a 4-0 win over Corpus Christi Carroll in a District 30-5A matchup.

"It was definitely important to get this win on senior night," Shaffer said. "It's important to play your best and we did that tonight. I'm happy with what we did out there."

Gallery: Victoria West vs Corpus Christi Carroll Boys and Girls Soccer

Victoria West's boys and girls soccer teams faced off against Corpus Christi Carroll in a District 30-5A game at Victoria Memorial Stadium. Victoria West boys won 6-0 and girls won 4-0.

1 of 12

The Warriors (5-2-2 in district) jumped out to an early lead over the Lady Tigers with Kassandra Persinger scoring in the first half.

Camila Salazar added a second goal one minute into the second half and added another later on. Sofia Verastequi then sealed the win on a goal with just minutes remaining in the game. 

"It was really special getting those two goals," Salazar said. "I'm just happy that i'm able to help my team out and help get us more points. It pushes us up to a higher position."

Along with the goals, Rianna Arguellez had four assists and Macey Franz had five saves.

"I liked how much we talked and moved and got open for each other," Shaffer said. "We still need to work on our offense and finishing but I think we were much better overall tonight."

The game signified the start of the second half of district play. The Warriors came off a tie to East earlier in the week, and Shaffer said that helped the team in the build up to playing Carroll.

"Getting that tie against East was a great motivator," Shaffer said. "It pushed us to do our best and showed that we are just as good as the best teams in our district."

Carroll was in fourth place in district while West was in third going into the game, which to West head coach Courtney Stoltenberg made the game an even more important one.

"We are neck and neck with them (Carroll) right now, so to go out there and have this performance was great," Stoltenberg said. "So to get a win against them and take another step for the playoffs, that's huge for us."

With the playoffs on the horizon, Stolenberg has made it a priority for the team to bring effort to every practice in game.

"It's huge for us to take every day seriously," she said. "We have to do everything we can to keep our spot in third or potentially move up and also the momentum we gain can carry into the playoffs."

Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-580-6576 or at ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.