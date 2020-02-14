Victoria West senior Katelyn Shaffer pose for a picture with her family before the start of the District 30-5A game against Corpus Christi Carroll at Victoria Memorial Stadium. Seniors of the team were honored before the start of the game and were able to walk the field with their family.
Victoria West senior Katelyn Shaffer pose for a picture with her family before the start of the District 30-5A game against Corpus Christi Carroll at Victoria Memorial Stadium. Seniors of the team were honored before the start of the game and were able to walk the field with their family.
The game signified the start of the second half of district play. The Warriors came off a tie to East earlier in the week, and Shaffer said that helped the team in the build up to playing Carroll.
"Getting that tie against East was a great motivator," Shaffer said. "It pushed us to do our best and showed that we are just as good as the best teams in our district."
Carroll was in fourth place in district while West was in third going into the game, which to West head coach Courtney Stoltenberg made the game an even more important one.
"We are neck and neck with them (Carroll) right now, so to go out there and have this performance was great," Stoltenberg said. "So to get a win against them and take another step for the playoffs, that's huge for us."
With the playoffs on the horizon, Stolenberg has made it a priority for the team to bring effort to every practice in game.
"It's huge for us to take every day seriously," she said. "We have to do everything we can to keep our spot in third or potentially move up and also the momentum we gain can carry into the playoffs."
Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-580-6576 or at ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.