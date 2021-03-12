Armando Rojas has spent his whole life playing soccer with his brothers.
But with only three games left in his older brother Damian’s senior season, that time is soon coming to an end. Armando, a sophomore, is determined though, to make the time they have left meaningful.
“All I want is to send my brother out on a good note, Rojas said. “There’s a lot of motivation. It’s all for him. This hasn’t been the year we wanted, but I just want to make sure that in these last few games he gets sent out the right way.”
The Warriors (3-7-3 in district) are already out of the playoff chase in District 29-5A, but still felt like they had something to prove going up against Corpus Christi King on Friday. The Warriors came away with a 1-0 win on the backs of a solid defensive performance.
“The most important thing for us was just keeping possession,” Rojas said. “If they don’t have the ball, then they can’t score and that was the gameplan.”
The Warriors came out and looked in control from the get go, keeping possession and creating chances left and right. But the team was unable to finish them and went into halftime tied at zero.
West continued to create chances coming out of the half, but it wasn’t until the 62nd minute when the team found the breakthrough, as Damian Rojas threaded a ball over the top of the King back four as Mateo Lauper headed it into the back of the net, just beating the King keeper who had come off his line to try and clear the ball.
“We just had to keep trusting our process,” Lauper said. “We worked on that exact same play yesterday in practice and Damian just played the perfect through ball, I just was able to get my head to it luckily.”
The biggest change in the second half was both a formational one and a tactical change, as West moved Damian Rojas from centerback to center midfield, allowing him to get forward and help out more on the attacking end.
“Once we put him in midfield, he really helped setting up our passes,” said West head coach Hazael Avila. “We knew we had opportunities where we could beat them and get past their backline, but the wind was strong tonight and every ball we played over the top just went straight to the keeper. Once we had that wind holding the balls up in the second half, it helped get us going.”
Rojas credited a lot of the defensive effort to the time spent with his older brother and his twin brother Fernando.
“We’ve been playing alongside each other since we were little, and my dad helps us out as well,” Rojas said. “It’s like muscle memory when I’m playing with him next to me. It’s just really fun.”
The Warriors have two district games remaining next week to close out the season, as they will face Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Gregory-Portland to close out the season.
“That’s really what were focusing on in this last week, sending those seniors out in the best way we can” Avila said. “We’ve reminded the team that this will be the last time some of these guys touch the soccer field in a team like this, and we want to send those guys off the right way. They’ve put years of hard work in and we don’t want to cheat them out of anything.”
