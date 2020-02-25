SAN ANTONIO – Andrew Shelton was determined to make his senior season at Victoria West special.
Shelton was part of a team that won just one district game last season but helped the team to a big turnaround this year.
“We found hope this year,” Shelton said. “We started wanting to win. We put in the effort and the work and showed up everyday. Once we did that we started to win more games.”
Andrew Shelton on his senior season at Victoria West. pic.twitter.com/S9CguZgPeP— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 26, 2020
West improved its district record by nine wins this season and clinched the fourth spot in the playoffs. The Warriors were up against Laredo Marin (25-12) on Tuesday in the Class 5A bi-district round of the playoffs looking to extend their season to the area round.
But West (15-16) came up short in its efforts, falling to Laredo Martin 71-65 to bring an end to their season.
“This game hurt a lot,” said La’Trell Barfield, a junior. “This is probably the last time those seniors are going to touch a basketball court for a game like this, we just wanted to win it for them.”
The Warriors took an early lead behind a strong start from Barfield. The junior point guard had 11 first quarter points to lead the team.
West and Martin went back and forth in the second before the Tigers took a lead late in the quarter to go into halftime up 29-24.
Jaydn Smith hits a layup and West trims the Laredo Martin lead to 5 with 42 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/guxoxIJgWk— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 26, 2020
Martin grew its lead in the third quarter and despite runs from West led by 12 going into the fourth.
Martin punctuated its victory with a strong start to the fourth quarter as the Tigers pulled away from the Warriors and held on despite a late run from West.
“We had a fighting mentality,” Shelton said. “We wanted to win, we didn’t care about their seed or if they were undefeated in district. We just wanted to win and we knew we had a shot but we just came up a little bit short.”
Kevin Rankin led the Warriors with 20 points while Barfield finished with 17 and Omar Posada had 16. Mark Carreon led Laredo Martin with 20 points.
Erskine said years senior class helped with the turnaround of the program.
“This senior class had two players who were instrumental,” Erskine said. “Those two stayed with the program for four years and had three years of losing were able to help this team have an opportunity this year.
“That’s big. I’m just so thankful they came to practice everyday committed. Not only committed but they gave to their teammates and they were models for their teammates. It’s a stepping point and maybe that’s what we were looking for the last couple years was that opportunity.”
Omar Posada hits a three and brings the game to single digits with 1:49 remaining.— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 26, 2020
The Warriors will return four starters next season and Erskine is excited about the possibilities the team will have in front of them.
“The next step is to evaluate what went wrong but also look at all the positives that came out of this season,” Erskine said. “You look at four guys coming back and that’s really big. Four guys who got to play big minutes in a playoff game, you can’t buy that or practice that or get that experience in a district ballgame.”
Barfield has high expectations for the team next year.
“We can win a district title,” Barfield said. “That’s the goal and that’s what we are going to be working for.”
Laredo Martin 71, Victoria West 65
Points: (VW) La’Trell Barfield 17, Omar Posada 16, Donovan Harris 2, Sammy Brito 2, Jadyn Smith 6, Kevin Rankin 20, Morgan A’Zorea 2; (LM) Chris Martinez 5, Kevin Garcia 17, Carlos Cortines 15, Mark Carreon 20, Dean Blondmonville 5, Michael Davila 2, Nelson Vasquez 7. Halftime: Laredo Martin 29-24; 3-pointers: Barfield 3, Posada 4, Rankin, Cortines 5, Carreon 4, VasquezRecords: Victoria West- 15-16; Laredo Martin- 25-12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.