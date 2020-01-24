Vivian Shepherd had a number of reasons to celebrate after the District 27-5A Swimming & Diving Meet.
Shepherd was named the meet’s Outstanding Female Swimmer, but she was just as happy for her Victoria West teammates.
The Warriors won the team championship Friday at the VISD Aquatics Center, ending a streak of seven consecutive team titles by El Campo.
“It does mean a lot,” Shepherd said. “We practice together, we’re like family, and we talk all the time. It’s great when it really pays off.”
West scored 134 points, while the Ladybirds finished second with 113.5, and Wharton was third with 56.
“I am very happy with all of their swims,” said VISD coach Kathleen Fitzgerald. “All the hard work they put in their practices showed in our pool today. They were so worried and so anxious about this meet and I knew we had it. Everybody dropped time and shaved off time and that’s exactly what we wanted.”
Shepherd, a junior, led the way by winning the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and swimming legs on the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Victoria West’s Vivian Shepherd was named Outstanding Female Swimmer of the District 27-5A meet. pic.twitter.com/xY1SANF5IW— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 25, 2020
“I am so much more satisfied than I was last year,” Shepherd said. “I’ve done so much better than last year and in the previous years. I’m really at my best point this year and I’m really looking forward to regionals.”
Shepherd credits the hard work she has done at school practices and the additional work she has done on her own.
“I’ve been doing club practices on top of school,” she said. “I’ve been working out at home, I’ve been lifting with coach (Kyle) Craft and working with coach (Kathleen) Fitzgerald.”
The West girls also got first-place finishes from Kate Lynn Pratka in the 200 and 500 freestyle, and Gwen Shepherd in the 100 butterfly.
VISD swimming coach Kathleen Fitzgerald does a flip after leading the Victoria West girls and boys to District 27-5A titles. pic.twitter.com/byU9zRY0Ve— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 25, 2020
“It is an individual sport,” Fitzgerald said. “But they still need to come together as a team to cheer each other on. They’re pushing each other in the lanes. It’s essentially down to them. They’re racing each other, they’re racing the person next to them and the clock.”
West boys win again
Jackson Crocker claimed four gold medals at the District 27-5A meet and also helped Victoria West win its fourth straight team championship.
Crocker won the 200-yard individual medley, the 100 backstroke and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Jackson Crocker helped lead the Victoria West boys to their fourth straight district swimming and diving title. pic.twitter.com/nydWSkI1Rh— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 25, 2020
“I felt like I did a good job and our team did a good job,” Crocker said. “We all accomplished what we wanted to do today.”
Crocker, a sophomore, turned in his best times of the season in each event.
“It’s just more practices,” he said. “I get more out of practice now. It’s been a good year. It’s been crazy, but it’s been good.”
Ross Nunley finished first in the 200 freestyle, and Branton Rainey was first in the 500 freestyle for the Warriors, who scored 153 points. El Campo was second with 113, and Bay City was third with 111.
Off the board
Victoria West’s Emily Schultz knew she had to make her final dive to win the one-meter event and qualify for the regional meet.
“There are so many thoughts,” Schultz said. “But then, I was like, ‘Hey, I can do this. I can do my full reverse. I was like, ‘I can do it.’”
Victoria West’s Emily Schultz dives at the District 27-5A meet. pic.twitter.com/RcBB2NeGMa— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 24, 2020
Schultz, a junior, made the dive, to finish with 235.95 points.
Victoria West’s Emily Schultz wins District 27-5A diving competition. pic.twitter.com/1maVZQjvpK— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 24, 2020
“I stayed after practice to work harder and I went to Gymagic and I pulled more flips and did more practice there and that helped a lot,” she said. “Gymnastics helps with keeping my form.”
Bay City freshman Ashton Wallace suffered a concussion playing football so he didn’t start diving until a month into the season.
Bay City’s Ashton Wallace dives at District 27-5A meet. pic.twitter.com/4q9sFTrTrG— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 24, 2020
“I was on defense and I was going to make a tackle,” he said. “We went on the track and I hit my head.”
Wallace recovered enough to win the boys diving competition with 210.75 points.
Bay City’s Ashton Wallace wins diving competition at District 27-5A meet. pic.twitter.com/eyUgtsip9f— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 24, 2020
“I figured out that my dad was a diver,” Wallace said. “I like to be in the water and it just felt natural to me.”
Getting the gold
El Campo’s Conner Williams won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and swam a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay and a leg on the 200 medley relay that finished second to capture Outstanding Male Swimmer honors.
El Campo’s Conner Williams wins 50-yard freestyle at District 27-5A meet. pic.twitter.com/S4s3RcdNzU— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 24, 2020
El Campo’s Gage Garner won the boys 100 breaststroke.
Hallettsville’s Callie Edmonds won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, El Campo’s Camryn Jansky won the girls 50 freestyle, and El Campo won the girls 200 freestyle relay.
El Campo’s Camryn Jansky wins the 50-yard freestyle at the District 27-5A meet. pic.twitter.com/zdfCzLdXtv— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 24, 2020
Regional meet ahead
The top six finishers in each event qualified for the Region VII-5A meet, which is scheduled for Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Don Cook Natatorium in Sugar Land.
District 27 5-A Meet
Following are results from Friday’s District 27-5A meet at the VISD Aquatics Center:
Girls Team Results – 1. Victoria West, 134; 2. El Campo, 113.5; 3. Wharton, 57; 4. (tie) Columbus & Bay City, 46; 6. Hallettsville, 29.5; 7. Palacios, 22; 8. Victoria East, 18 9. Van Vleck, 4.
Boys team totals – 1. Victoria West, 153; 2. El Campo, 113; 3. Bay City, 111; 4. Victoria East, 53; 5. Columbus, 31; 6. Van Vleck, 16; 7. Hallettsville, 4; 8. Wharton, 2; 9. Palacios, 1.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay – 1, Victoria West ‘A’ (Shepherd, Vivian 11, Shepherd, Gwen 10, Cervantes, Cristina 12, Pratka, Kate Lynn 09), 1:59.44. 2, El Campo High School ‘A’ (Jansky, Camryn 12, Evans, Allison 09, Pierce, Morgan 12, Evans, Rachel 09), 2:06.24. 3, Wharton High School ‘A’ (Wind, Madeline 10, Evanicky, Madison 12, Hamlin, Mia 12, Guajardo, Ashley 10), 2:15.29. 4, Columbus High School ‘A’ (Rester, Kyla 10, Vallone, Remington 10, Smith, Shannon 12, Vallone, Alexia 10), 2:24.63. 5, Bay City High School ‘A’ (Miller, Aubry 12, Vargas, Glory 11, Austin, Makenzie 09, Curtis, Adonaia 09), 2:30.07. 6, Palacios High School ‘A’ (Pena, Emely 11, Kubecka, Avery 12, Glenn, Abby 10, Grones, Brooke 10), 2:41.13.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay – 1, Victoria West ‘A’ (Crocker, Jackson 10, Luke, Tanner 11, Nunley, Ross 10, Rainey, Branton 10), 1:44.05. 2, El Campo High School ‘A’ (Garner, Zane 09, Garner, Gage 11, Williams, Conner 12, Williams, Reid 10), 1:45.02. 3, Victoria East ‘A’ (VanGundy, Townes 09, Horelka-Posey, Caden 10, Peart, Kasey 12, Crow, Charlie 09), 2:02.38. 4, Bay City High School ‘A’ (Dye, Daniel 10, Oros, Blake 09, Wright, Jordan 11, Kolojaco, Gage 11), 2:05.70. 5, Columbus High School ‘A’ (Rau, Jagar 10, Schobel, Hudson 09, Schobel, Andrew 11, Hernandez, Josh 12), 2:08.00.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle – 1, Pratka, Kate Lynn, Victoria West, 2:11.66. 2, Guajardo, Ashley, Wharton High School, 2:22.75. 3, Evans, Grace, El Campo High School, 2:24.32. 4, Tovar, Angelyn, Victoria East, 2:28.12. 5, Respondek, Riley, El Campo High School, 2:31.30. 6, Rester, Kyla, Columbus High School, 2:39.23. 7, Austin, Makenzie, Bay City High School, 2:44.15. 8, Grones, Brooke, Palacios High School, 2:53.38.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle – 1, Nunley, Ross, Victoria West, 1:55.29. 2, Brooks, Matthew, Bay City High School, 2:02.18. 3, Williams, Reid, El Campo High School, 2:09.28. 4, Rau, Jagar, Columbus High School, 2:23.03. 5, Horelka-Posey, Caden, Victoria East, 2:28.38. 6, Williams, Colby, El Campo High School, 2:30.24. 7, Shamma, Samir, Victoria West, 2:30.72. 8, Crow, Charlie, Victoria East, 2:45.35.
Girls 200 Yard IM – 1, Shepherd, Vivian, Victoria West, 2:14.50. 2, Shepherd, Gwen, Victoria West, 2:19.58. 3, Hamlin, Mia, Wharton High School, 2:44.24. 4, Vargas, Glory, Bay City High School, 2:49.11. 5, Ashworth, Morgan, Van Vleck HS Swimming, 3:13.89. 6, Glenn, Abby, Palacios High School, 3:21.01.
Boys 200 Yard IM – 1, Crocker, Jackson, Victoria West, 2:06.42. 2, Zamykal, Zachary, Victoria West, 2:31.83. 3, Oros, Blake, Bay City High School, 2:33.08. 4, Wright, Jordan, Bay City High School, 2:38.87.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle – 1, Jansky, Camryn, El Campo High School, 26.00. 2, Cervantes, Cristina, Victoria West, 26.55. 3, Kubecka, Avery, Palacios High School, 27.33. 4, Evans, Rachel, El Campo High School, 27.44. 4, Koehne, Lauren E, Hallettsville High School Swim, 27.44. 6, Evans, Margaret, El Campo High School, 28.64. 7, Grones, Brooke, Palacios High School, 30.01. 8, Evanicky, Madison, Wharton High School, 30.10.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle – 1, Williams, Conner, El Campo High School, 22.16. 2, Luke, Tanner, Victoria West, 23.00. 3, Vargas, Michael, Bay City High School, 24.10. 4, Peart, Kasey, Victoria East, 24.88. 5, Whitington, Carson, El Campo High School, 25.35. 6, Dye, Daniel, Bay City High School, 25.44. 7, Howell, Andrew, Wharton High School, 25.87. 8, Schobel, Andrew, Columbus High School, 25.97.
Girls 1 mtr Diving – 1, Schultz, Emily, Victoria West, 235.95.
Boys 1 mtr Diving – 1, Wallace, Ashton, Bay City High School, 210.10. 2, Luke, Tanner, Victoria West, 201.75. 3, Ajrami, Rami, Victoria West, 200.45.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly – 1, Shepherd, Gwen, Victoria West, 1:02.89. 2, Cervantes, Cristina, Victoria West, 1:06.55. 3, Pierce, Morgan, El Campo High School, 1:07.89. 4, Hamlin, Mia, Wharton High School, 1:08.19. 5, Respondek, Riley, El Campo High School, 1:14.05. 6, Tovar, Angelyn, Victoria East, 1:14.88. 7, Smith, Shannon, Columbus High School, 1:21.22. 8, Austin, Makenzie, Bay City High School, 1:27.93.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly – 1, Garner, Gage, El Campo High School, 56.34. 2, Nunley, Ross, Victoria West, 57.96. 3, Garner, Zane, El Campo High School, 1:00.90. 4, Peart, Kasey, Victoria East, 1:05.56. 5, Wright, Jordan, Bay City High School, 1:09.10. 6, Alonzo, Samuel, Victoria West, 1:10.02. 7, Vallejo, David, El Campo High School, 1:25.30.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle – 1, Edmonds, Callie A, Hallettsville High School Swim, 55.16. 2, Koehne, Lauren E, Hallettsville High School Swim, 1:01.35. 3, Evans, Rachel, El Campo High School, 1:02.58. 4, Evans, Grace, El Campo High School, 1:06.33. 5, Sanchez, Janesca, Victoria East, 1:09.52. 6, Malaer, Brittany, Victoria West, 1:12.84. 7, Bashaw, Katherine, Victoria West, 1:17.39. 8, Jackson, Grace, Columbus High School, 1:19.13.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle – 1, Williams, Conner, El Campo High School, 51.13. 2, Vargas, Michael, Bay City High School, 53.18. 3, Rainey, Branton, Victoria West, 53.71. 4, Dye, Daniel, Bay City High School, 56.32. 5, Williams, Reid, El Campo High School, 56.55. 6, Zamykal, Zachary, Victoria West, 56.71. 7, Shepherd, Garrett, Victoria West, 57.89. 8, VanGundy, Townes, Victoria East, 58.37.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle – 1, Pratka, Kate Lynn, Victoria West, 5:58.19. 2, Pierce, Morgan, El Campo High School, 6:01.74. 3, Vargas, Glory, Bay City High School, 6:33.71. 4, Guajardo, Ashley, Wharton High School, 6:55.33. 5, Glenn, Abby, Palacios High School, 8:12.11. 6, Salazar, Andrianna, Bay City High School, 8:35.02. 7, Miller, Reese, Bay City High School, 8:51.44. 8, Hipp, Katherine, Bay City High School, 9:55.43.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle – 1, Rainey, Branton, Victoria West, 5:30.59. 2, Brooks, Matthew, Bay City High School, 5:32.63. 3, Alonzo, Samuel, Victoria West, 6:15.86. 4, Kolojaco, Gage, Bay City High School, 6:40.11. 5, Rau, Jagar, Columbus High School, 6:41.51. 6, Williams, Colby, El Campo High School, 6:57.47.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – 1, El Campo High School ‘A’ (Evans, Rachel 09, Evans, Allison 09, Evans, Margaret 09, Evans, Grace 11), 1:56.90. 2, Wharton High School ‘A’ (Hamlin, Mia 12, Wind, Madeline 10, Evanicky, Madison 12, Guajardo, Ashley 10), 1:57.73. 3, Columbus High School ‘A’ (Smith, Shannon 12, Vallone, Alexia 10, Jackson, Grace 09, Rester, Kyla 10), 2:05.87. 4, Victoria West ‘A’ (Malaer, Brittany 12, Bashaw, Katherine 10, Tschoepe, Ashlie 09, Schultz, Emily 11), 2:16.80. 5, Bay City High School ‘A’ (Miller, Aubry 12, Salazar, Andrianna 09, Miller, Reese 09, Vargas, Glory 11), 2:17.17.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – 1, Victoria West ‘A’ (Nunley, Ross 10, Rainey, Branton 10, Crocker, Jackson 10, Luke, Tanner 11), 1:34.87. 2, Bay City High School ‘A’ (Oros, Blake 09, Brooks, Matthew 10, Kolojaco, Gage 11, Vargas, Michael 09), 1:44.48. 3, Victoria East ‘A’ (Peart, Kasey 12, Horelka-Posey, Caden 10, Crow, Charlie 09, VanGundy, Townes 09), 1:51.01. 4, El Campo High School ‘A’ (Cook, Dylan 09, Whitington, Carson 10, Vallejo, David 10, Williams, Colby 09), 1:51.19. 5, Van Vleck HS Swimming ‘A’ (Cervantes, Evan 10, Gibbens, Gunner 10, Harrabi, Malek 11, Hahn, Brendan 12), 2:07.15.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke – 1, Edmonds, Callie A, Hallettsville High School Swim, 1:01.16. 2, Jansky, Camryn, El Campo High School, 1:02.16. 3, Sanchez, Janesca, Victoria East, 1:19.95. 4, Malaer, Brittany, Victoria West, 1:22.15. 5, Miller, Aubry, Bay City High School, 1:22.27. 6, Bashaw, Katherine, Victoria West, 1:25.97. 7, Curtis, Adonaia, Bay City High School, 1:27.49. 8, Vallone, Alexia, Columbus High School, 1:28.55.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke – 1, Crocker, Jackson, Victoria West, 58.02. 2, Garner, Zane, El Campo High School, 1:03.39. 3, VanGundy, Townes, Victoria East, 1:03.72. 4, Shepherd, Garrett, Victoria West, 1:08.80. 5, Konvicka, Kevin J, Hallettsville High School Swim, 1:25.16.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke – 1, Shepherd, Vivian, Victoria West, 1:09.08. 2, Evanicky, Madison, Wharton High School, 1:25.84. 3, Evans, Allison, El Campo High School, 1:26.64. 4, Ring, Chastity, Columbus High School, 1:38.62. 5, Gilbert, Layna, Bay City High School, 1:46.64.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke – 1, Garner, Gage, El Campo High School, 1:06.29. 2, Horelka-Posey, Caden, Victoria East, 1:16.88. 3, Ajrami, Rami, Victoria West, 1:17.13. 4, Kolojaco, Gage, Bay City High School, 1:22.03. 5, Oros, Blake, Bay City High School, 1:22.23. 6, Schobel, Hudson, Columbus High School, 1:23.27. 7, Shamma, Samir, Victoria West, 1:24.92. 8, Kubecka, Ty, Palacios High School, 1:35.07.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – 1, Victoria West ‘A’ (Shepherd, Vivian 11, Shepherd, Gwen 10, Pratka, Kate Lynn 09, Cervantes, Cristina 12), 3:58.92. 2, El Campo High School ‘A’ (Pierce, Morgan 12, Jansky, Camryn 12, Evans, Grace 11, Evans, Margaret 09), 4:16.24. 3, Columbus High School ‘A’ (Rester, Kyla 10, Jackson, Grace 09, Ring, Chastity 10, Smith, Shannon 12), 5:06.15.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – 1, El Campo High School ‘A’ (Williams, Conner 12, Garner, Zane 09, Williams, Reid 10, Garner, Gage 11), 3:37.03. 2, Bay City High School ‘A’ (Dye, Daniel 10, Brooks, Matthew 10, Wright, Jordan 11, Vargas, Michael 09), 3:49.27. 3, Victoria West ‘A’ (Shepherd, Garrett 10, Alonzo, Samuel 10, Ajrami, Rami 11, Zamykal, Zachary 09), 4:00.27. 4, Columbus High School ‘A’ (Rau, Jagar 10, Vega, Isacc 09, Hernandez, Josh 12, Schobel, Andrew 11), 4:38.65. 5, Van Vleck HS Swimming ‘A’ (Cervantes, Evan 10, Martinez, Adrian 09, Buckalew, Darren 11, Harrabi, Malek 11), 5:31.92.
