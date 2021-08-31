CUERO — Cuero sophomore setter Bromli Watson has flipped the script during her second season with the Lady Gobblers.
Watson admitted she lacked confidence as a freshman. That led her to various camps, some three days long, to hone her craft and help her team.
The work has paid off this season with the No. 14-ranked Lady Gobblers moving to 20-5 after sweeping rival Yoakum (25-14, 25-22, 25-16) on Tuesday night at the Cuero gym.
Watson notched 40 assists and seven digs in the win, and is reaping the rewards of her hard work over the summer.
“It’s lots of fun because last year, I had no confidence whatsoever,” Watson said. “There was just a switch that flipped. I have confidence, I run my offense and I have no problem doing it. Last year, I would make a mistake and think about it for the rest of the game. This year, I just get over it and move on to the next play.”
Senior hitter Jeri Ficklen recognizes the impact of Watson’s maturation over the summer. The two play club volleyball together in Corpus Christi.
This year, Watson’s sets are making it easier for Cuero’s hitters to succeed.
“It definitely gives our team plenty of advantages,” Ficklen said. “We can hit from anywhere on the court, which makes it really tough for defenses. Our team is a very competitive team. If one person is hitting well and hammering them, we’re all gonna want to hit. It’s just really nice to have everyone playing their role.”
Watson’s growth has also led to more versatility for Cuero.
The Gobblers had five different players notch kills tonight with Ficklen setting the pace with 14 kills. That’s something head coach Chelsie Lemley hopes to see continue as district play nears.
“We’re excited to have them and Charity (Gray). We call her our little silent assassin,” Lemley said. “But Jeri and Charity coming back, they’re our seniors and they’re really helping Bromli grow.”
The rivalry game also allowed a young Yoakum squad to test itself against one of the best in the state.
The Lady Bulldogs had five players notch kills in the game and had a lead as big as four points in the second set. That experience is going to pay dividends for Yoakum down the line.
“We’re a very young team. We’re very inexperienced,” head coach Kayla Natho said. “We don’t play club volleyball, we just play during the season. So for us to play against a team like Cuero with a faster tempo, it’s hard for us to practice that. I was super proud of them. We had some very good plays tonight. That’s probably the best game we’ve had all season.”
Non-district
Cuero 3, Yoakum 0
Cuero 25 25 25
Yoakum 14 22 16
Highlights: (C) Jeri Ficklen 14 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces; Bromli Watson 40 assists, 2 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs; Charity Gray 6 kills, 1 block; Daniella Saenz 4 kills, 2 aces; (Y) Macie Blakeney 20 assists, 3 digs, ace; Macie Williams 5 kills; Kylie Velek 12 digs; Destiny Rios 3 kills, 3 digs; Taylor Hlavac 5 kills.
