Kaden Fikac would have liked a better outcome for his first two games at UHV, but he was encouraged by what he witnessed.
Fikac hit a two-run home run and barely missed another, but the Jaguars came up on the short end of their season-opening doubleheader against Wayland Baptist University on a windy, cold Friday at Riverside Stadium.
The Pioneers came from behind twice to win the first game 6-5, and claimed a 5-3 win in the second game.
“We’ve got a good foundation,” Fikac said. “We can definitely take this somewhere. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season. We’re going to be good. We just need a little time to get together and really figure out things we need to fix.”
Fikac attended Weatherford College and Wharton College after graduating from Hallettsville Sacred Heart before transferring to UHV this semester.
“Coach (Terry) Puhl reached out to me,” Fikac said. “I needed somewhere to go and I’m happy to be here.”
Fikac walked and scored a run in his only plate appearance in the first game.
After walking and popping out in the second game, he drove a pitch over the right-field fence for UHV’s first home run of the season in the fifth inning to help the Jaguars cut a four-run deficit in half.
Fikac came to bat with the tying run on first base in the seventh and drove the ball to right field, but it was caught at the fence.
“He just missed that ball,” Puhl said. “He just quite didn’t get it on the barrel. A player of that capability who can hit the ball out of the ballpark is nice to have.”
The Jaguars got a quality start from Christian Garcia and took leads of 3-0 and 5-3 in the first game, but couldn’t hold them.
“You hate to lose a ballgame where you have two leads and that’s not good,” Puhl said. “The pitching wasn’t too bad. I thought the catchers and pitchers working together were below average. We’ve got to get a little better. The approach to hitting wasn’t bad. We gave away some key outs with some guys. Overall, the defense wasn’t bad.”
A strong wind blew in from center field until midway through the second game when Jake Green hit a solo home run for Wayland Baptist in the fourth inning.
“The weather wasn’t bad considering that it’s January,” Puhl said. “We should not be complaining about these conditions”
Fikac wasn’t complaining and looking forward to returning to Riverside Stadium on Saturday at noon for another doubleheader.
“Everybody here wants to be here,” he said. “Everybody wants to compete and everybody wants to win and that’s what college ball is about.”
Wayland Baptist 6-5, UHV 5-3
WBU 000 003 3 – 6 8 2
UHV 000 302 0 – 5 5 0
W: Chase Jones. L: Tyler Price. S: Jose Suero. Highlights: (WB) Tyler Latham 2-for-3, 2B, R; Jake Green 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Justin Porter 2-for-3, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBIs. (UHV) Hayden Leopold 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; Amilcar Montanez 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R.
WBU 010 220 0 – 5 8 1
UHV 000 030 0 – 3 7 1
W: Ty Jackson. L: Hudson Oliver. S: Gloymer Cuevas. Highlights: (WB) Tyler Latham 2-for-4, R, SB; Jake Green 1-for-3, solo HR, SB; Brock Webber 2-for-3, 2B, RBI. (UHV) Kaden Fikac 1-for-3, 2-run HR; Ty Williams 1-for-1, 2B. Records: WBU 2-0; UHV 0-2.
