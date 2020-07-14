Yoakum native Wayne Graham has been named as one of the eight new inductees into American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the organization announced Tuesday.
Graham was the head baseball coach at Rice for 27 years and led the Owls to 21 conference titles, seven trips to the college world series including a 2003 NCAA National Championship.
He also coached at San Jacinto Junior Colege and in total has over 1,800 wins in his 38-year coaching career.
He has previously been inducted into the Texas Baseball Hall of Fame, the Junior College Baseball Hall of Fame, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the College Baseball Hall of Fame.
The 2021 hall of fame induction ceremony will be held during the 77th annual ABCA Convention on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at the Gaylord National in Washington, D.C. Tickets to attend the Hall of Fame Banquet will go on sale September 1. The ABCA was founded in 1945 and the Hall of Fame began in 1966.
