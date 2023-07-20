When Levi Castilleja came to Victoria in May for the first time in his life, he only expected to stay in the Crossroads for a total of two weeks.

The San Antonio native, who was coming off of his freshman season at Wharton County Junior College, signed to play for the Victoria Generals for two weeks at the beginning of this season.

However, after impressing head coach Michael Oros and the rest of the coaching staff, the 18-year-old catcher signed on for the rest of the season and has played an important role in the Generals’ success this summer.

“Once my (college) coach told me I was only on a two week contract I was like, ‘There’s nothing to lose, let me just try to prove myself and try to stay longer,’” Castilleja said. “I outplayed all of the other catchers and it was just a great feeling when I started doing good and I was like, ‘OK, I’m here for the whole summer.’”

For Oros, not only was Castilleja's play on the field the thing that led to his extended stay, but the leadership he displayed behind the plate was just as important a factor.

“We want him to be a leader and being a day one guy and being here the whole time, he understands the ins and outs of how we play Victoria Generals baseball,” Oros said about Castilleja. “For him to be vocal and have the following is great.”

He also earned an appearance in the TCL All-Star game in July and was a part of the Generals' team-record 12 game winning streak this season.

He's not only enjoyed played for the Generals, but has been happy to represent the community he's got to experience the past few months.

"I like the town. It's not small, but coming from San Antonio, it's a little small, but everything's together," he said about Victoria. "The fans in Victoria here, they're amazing and I love it here."

As a freshman season at WCJC, Castilleja appeared in 30 games. As a catcher he totaled 146 putouts and 153 chances. On offense he ended with 21 hits, 10 RBIs and five runs.

He hopes continue winning in Victoria and take his experience back to college.

"I want to win a championship with this team and then get better for myself and go back to Wharton and play the same way I'm playing here," he said.

Victoria rallies for win over Brazos Valley

Damien Whitfield came through for the Generals in the eighth inning of Wednesday night's game against the Brazos Valley Bombers and didn't hesitate to do it again in the ninth when his team called on him.

With bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Whitfield hit a walk-off line drive into right field that scored Cristopher Munoz to give the Generals an 8-7 victory.

The first place Generals now move to 25-14, while the trailing Bombers now sit at 21-16.

In the eighth inning of the game, trailing 6-5 with two outs and bases loaded, Whitfield was able to score on a Bombers' wild pitch to give the Generals a 7-6 lead.

However, Brazos Valley scored in the top of the ninth to tie it before the walk-off from Whitfield.

The Generals started the game down 3-0 after the top of the first inning, however Tyce Armstrong hit a two-run home run to put his team back into the game.

Easton Dowell added two runs and an RBI in the game for Victoria.