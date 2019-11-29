GANADO – Colton Teague and Ganado weren’t ready for their season to end in the regional round of the playoffs.
“This group, this season has meant everything,” said Teague, a senior. “For all of the younger guys to come out and fight today for the seniors. Everyone came out and put their heart into this team and it mean’s the world to me.”
Ganado (10-3) had a chance to extend its season Friday in the Class 3A-Division II regional round of the playoffs. The Indians were able to do just that, beating Poth (11-2) 28-14 to advance to the state quarterfinals.
Ganado ball boy Joe Rodriguez, 13, prepares to run out with a flag to kick off the second half of a Class 3A, Division II regional round playoff game against Poth at Gobbler Stadium in Cuero on Friday.
Ganado head coach Brent Bennett hugs his children after the Indians defeated the Poth Pirates in a Class 3A, Division II regional round playoff game at Gobbler Stadium in Cuero on Friday.
“We just had to come out and play our own game and work hard,” Teague said. “It’s nothing other than that. We put our foot down and kept it on the throttle.”
Ganado came out quickly in the first half and scored on a 25-yard pass from Kyle Bures-Guerrero to Riley Hurt. Both teams were held scoreless through the rest of the first half.
Poth made adjustments in the locker room and scored a quick touchdown to start the second half. Guerrero then threw an interception and the Pirates capitalized, with Kolton James throwing a 23-yard pass to Drew Arevalos to give Poth the lead.
Ganado quickly turned things around however and Guerrero ran in a seven-yard touchdown late in the third and a 42-yard touchdown early in the fourth. Guerrero capped off his performance with a 63-yard pass to Riley Hurt with five minutes left in the fourth off of a flea flicker.
“The success in the second half was really as simple as players doing what they were supposed to do,” said Ganado head coach Brent Bennett. “There wasn’t any adjustment in terms of blocking or play calling, it was just getting back to the fundamentals that we teach and hats off to Poth. That is a well-coached team and the issues we had were because they did a tremendous job.”
Senior running back Ethan Guerra said that the credited the teams second half push to Ganado’s belief in itself.
“We just believe in ourselves,” Guerra said. “That’s all that we do. We believe in ourselves and push out any outside noise. That’s all we need.”
The Indians broke a six-year playoff drought and while it was an accomplishment to get to this point, the team isn’t done.
“Our mission and our task at hand is to be ready for the next one,” Bennett said. “We did that today and we will enjoy this but the coaches are going to get back to work tonight to prep for the week ahead. The kids will evaluate the film tomorrow and get back at it on Monday.”
With the win, Ganado will face East Bernard in the state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. next Friday at Freedom Field in Alvin.
The Indians lost 27-14 when the two teams faced off in Class 3A-Division II, District 14 earlier this season, and the Ganado players are eager for a rematch.
“Ever since that loss that’s what we’ve been thinking about,” Guerra said. “That’s what has been feeding us this whole time. We’ve been wanting this rematch ever since the loss and we are going to be ready.”
Teague can’t wait to get back on the field again, and said he believes in his team no matter who they go up against.
“This group is the best I’ve ever been around,” Teague said. “It’s a small town but we’re closer than any small town you could think of. Everyone is helping everyone and everyone is behind everyone. You couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-580-6576 or at ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.
As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.
