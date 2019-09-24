The second day of the UHV Fall Classic started sunny and bright with no wind blowing. The anticipation on the driving range before play could be felt by all the teams. Everyone thought this could be a great, low-scoring day. But Mother Nature had other plans. The first rainstorm with lightning hit about 10 a.m. The sun came back out, and play resumed at 11. It looked like they might get to finish the second round, but that was not to be. Another large thunderstorm struck the area around 1 p.m. with lots of lightning. Play was stopped and the tournament was called with the Day 1 scores and positions standing.
It’s a shame the weather caused this day’s round to be canceled. The stories of low rounds were going around the clubhouse as we were waiting for the awards presentation. Jacob Flores of UHV stated he was 6 under par through nine holes before it was called. Several other players stated they were under par. But that’s golf. There will be another day.
The team competition in the men’s bracket was won by the UHV men’s team, which scored 286. Second place went to Blinn “A” team with 292. The ladies team bracket was won by Tyler with a team score of 309. Second place went to St. Thomas with 321.
John Baker, of Blinn, won the individual men’s competition with a score of 66. Second place by scorecard playoff went to UHV’s Ryan Morant. Third place went to Ben Lake. Ryan and Ben both shot 69.
Odette Booysen, of Tyler, took first place for the ladies with a score of 74. Second place went to Raelynn Hardgrave, also of Tyler, with a 75. Third place went to Jenna Alvarado, of UHV, with a 77.
