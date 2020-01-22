TAPPS District 6-5A Girls
St. Joseph 65, St. Augustine 44
Points — (SJ) Jozelyn Washington 19, Taylor Foeh 18, Heidi Terry 12, Maiya Tillman 9. 3-pointers: H. Terry 2, Washington 1.
Boys
St. Joseph 66, Brownsville St. Joseph 56
Points — (SJ) KeAon Griffin 20, D’Ary Patton 16, Quincy Johnson 15, Collin Omencinski 8, J’Den Miller 4, Riley Briggs 3, Brown. 3-pointers: Griffin 2, Briggs 1. Record: St. Joseph 15-5, 4-0.
