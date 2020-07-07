Golf logo 3

APT Tour

The Victoria Country Club

Wednesday (Round 1)

7:30 a.m.

Jonathan Allen

Kyle Pritchard

Brendon Jelley

7:30 a.m.

Sam Triplett

Curtis Reed

Zach Bauchou

7:40 a.m.

Tyler Gann

Jimmy Gunn

Jose Toledo

7:40 a.m.

Bill Allcorn

Clancy Waugh

Austin Fox

7:50 a.m.

Cam Toombs

Dylan Healey

Myles Lewis

7:50 a.m.

Sebastian Saavedra

Garrett May

Sam Gillis

8 a.m.

Grant Bennett

Nicholas Flanagan

Greg Eason

8 a.m.

Nick Arman

Jeremy Paul

Michael Cotton

8:10 a.m.

Cory Churchman

Tanner Napier

Yannik Paul

8:10 a.m.

Peter Creighton

Harry Hall

William Mansfield

8:20 a.m.

Grady Brame, Jr

Eric Ricard

Patrick Flavin

8:20 a.m.

Jon Moore

Jake Byrum

Lawrence Allan

8:30 a.m.

Chris Malec

Austin Bautista

Trent Whitekiller

8:30

Sam Love

Miguel Delgado

Michael Buttacavoli

8:40

Jesse Bratz

Jacob Solomon

Zander Lozano

8:40

Jacob Bergeron

James Ross

Stephen Osborne

8:50

Jon Trasamar

Brandon Pierce

Jeff Berkshire

8:50

Cameron Bishop

Matt Mabrey

Brandon Lee

9 a.m.

Andy Spencer

Josh Goldenberg

Chris Contreras

9 a.m.

Herbert Day

Ryan Ennis

Jared Vela

9:10 a.m.

B. Hunter Bettis

Michael Mendez

Bryson Nimmer

9:10 a.m.

Taylor Bolm

Andrew Hudson

Kolton Lapa

9:20 a.m.

Brad Dalke

Major Monzingo

Logan McCracken

9:20 a.m.

Jake Hendrix

James Anstiss

Case Cochran

9:30 a.m.

Christopher Clark

Grant Schroeder

Zach Partin

9:30 a.m. Chris Brown

Joseph Dendy

Alan Henderson

12:30 p.m.

Blaine Hale

Rob Hudson

Blake Trimble

12:30 p.m.

Cameron Young

Craig VanHorn

James Nitties

12:40 p.m.

Jeremy Gandon

Ryan Baca

Jeff Wibawa

12:40 p.m.

Chandler Phillips

Ryan Johnson

Michael Johnson

12:50 p.m.

Luke Vivolo

Landon Lyons

Bryden Macpherson

12:50 p.m.

Brian Rowell

Franklin Corpening

Dalton Ward

1 p.m.

Hayden Wood

Robby Ormand

Andrew Arft

1 p.m.

Cristobal Del Solar

Toni Hakula

Pryce Beshoory

1:10 p.m.

Steven Ihm

Hayden Springer

Matt Hutchins

1:10 p.m.

Sam Stevens

Matt Echelmeier

Norman Xiong

1:20 p.m.

Otto Black

Hernan Borja

Maximilian Rottluff

1:20 p.m.

Ollie Roberts

Micah Rodgers

Braden Bailey

1:30 p.m.

Steven Chervony

Austen Christiansen

George Toone

1:30 p.m.

Michael McGowan

Jake McCrory

Jason Scrivener

1:40 p.m.

Michael Weaver

Mitchell Meissner

Chris Minton

1:40 p.m.

Nathan Jeansonne

Mario Carmona

Hayden Foster

1:50 p.m.

Cody Burrows

Derek Chang

Conner Godsey

1:50 p.m.

Travis Trace

Michael Perras

Gregor Main

2 p.m.

Hunter Robinson

Papito Gonzalez

John Hill

2 p.m.

Kyle Gaines

Peyton Wilhoit

Joey Petronio

2:10 p.m.

Kirk Thomas II

Joe Mitchell Jr.

John Kozelsky (a)

2:10 p.m.

Blake Cannon

Albert Miner

Will Rosenfield

2:20 p.m.

Tanner Kesterson

Ian Holt

Jared Bettcher

2:20 p.m.

Steven Fisk

Luis Gagne

Blake Pugh

2:30 p.m.

Jeff Burton

Shane Hall

2:30 p.m.

Ben Boyle

Chase Barnes

Joseph Winslow

