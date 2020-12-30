GIRLSDistrict 26-3A
Luling 53, Nixon-Smiley 38
Halftime: Luling 20, Nixon-Smiley 16
Points: (N-S) Greenlee Houseton 10, Kiara Andrada 8, Natalie Mendez 6, Mady Velasquez 5, Abby Fox 4, Madisyn Rice 2, Sydney Wyrwich 2, Gracie Mejia 1
Records: Nixon-Smiley 5-5, 2-1
Non-District
Schulenburg 42, Smithville 24
Halftime: Smithville 16, Schulenburg 15
Points: (Schulenburg) Erica Otto 20, Airyanna Rodriguez 15, Morgan Marburger 5, Lidia Lara 2
JV Black: Schulenburg 54, Smithville 5
Fredericksburg 56, Cuero 49
Points: (Cuero) Ashley Price 16, Ibree Coe 14, Zha’Vanna Gray 9, Clayre Pullin 8, Charity Gray 2; (Fredericksburg) Bowers 18, McKinnon 14, Spurgin 12, Hartmann 6, Frantzen 4, Crouse 2
3-pointers: (Cuero) Coe 2, Z. Gray 1
Records: Cuero 8-3, 0-0
BOYSDistrict 26-3A
Luling 61, Nixon-Smiley 57, OT
Halftime: Luling 29, Nixon-Smiley 22
Points: (N-S) Jesse Riojas 17, Zac Perez 14, Bradyn Martinez 10, Benito Perez 6, Reed Dickey 6, Braxton Regalado 2, Jadyn Brassell 2
Non-District
Bloomington 42, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 40
Halftime: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 26, Bloomington 18
Points: (Sacred Heart) Will Harper 14, Charlie Coldeway 7, Alex Angerstein 6, Jordan Bludau 4, Nick Angerstein 4, Trey Daniels 3, Austin Kutac 2; (Bloomington) Norman 16, Gutierez 8, Wallace 7, Garcia 5, Priour 4, Duenez 2
Records: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 6-7; Bloomington 9-0
