District 28-3A
Hallettsville 3, Tidehaven 0
Tidehaven 9 7 6
Hallettsville 25 25 25
Highlights: (H) Addison Belicek 3 aces, 7 kills, 7 assists; Briahna Mayfield 1 ace, 13 assits, 2 digs; Briley Rother 1 dig; Courtney Woytek 4 digs; Emma Grahmann 3 digs; Kaylee Svetlik 4 kills; Kenna Kubenka 1 ace, 4 kills; Kinleigh Hall 5 kills, 2 blocks; Lauren Cervenka 5 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Sydney Migura 1 ace, 5 kills, 1 block, 1 dig.
District 28-2A
Shiner 3, Ganado 0
Shiner 25 25 25
Ganado 16 19 15
Highlights: (S) Jasmine Wright 2 kills, 8 digs; Gracee Prove 3 digs; Kaleigh Knight 3 aces, 12 digs; Makayla Adamek 2 aces, 6 kills, 13 digs; Rylee Vancura 4 kills, 15 assists, 1 dig; Hallie Herman 2 kills, 2 digs; Madison Chumchal 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 block, 6 digs; Emma Herman 2 aces, 8 kills, 14 assists, 11 digs; Kiley Michalec 3 aces, 1 kill, 33 digs; Avery Boedeker 1 dig.
