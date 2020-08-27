(Games are non-district and start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Calhoun Sandcrabs vs.
Waco La Vega Pirates,
at Bastrop Memorial Stadium
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Calhoun was scheduled to open the season against Geronimo Navarro, but the game was canceled when some Navarro players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Calhoun went 9-3 advanced to the Class 5A, Division II area round last season before dropping to Class 4A, Division I. La Vega finished 14-2 and lost to Carthage in last season’s Class 4A, Division I state final. La Vega is ranked No. 1 in the state poll, and Calhoun is ranked No. 5. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson rushed for 2,296 yards and 29 touchdowns last season and set the school career rushing record.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.
El Campo Ricebirds
at Gonzales Apaches
Last year: Did not play.
Note: El Campo makes the 93-mile trip to play Gonzales. El Campo is ranked No. 9 in the Class 4A, Division I poll, and advanced to the regional playoffs last season before finishing at 10-3. Gonzales dropped from Class 4A, Division I to Division II after advancing to the area round and finished at 8-3. El Campo’s Charles Shorter, Johntre Davis and Rueben Owens combined to rush for 3,662 yards and 45 touchdowns last season.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM & KCTI, 88.1 FM.
Internet: KULPradio.com.
Bay City Blackcats
at Sweeny Bulldogs
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Bay City and Sweeny play for the first time since 2017. Bay City won that game 16-15. The game marks the debut of Bay City head coach Robert Jones, who played at Bay City. Bay City went 0-9 last season and has lost 10 straight games dating back to 2018. Sweeny went 7-4 and advanced to the Class 4A, Division II bi-district playoffs.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM.
Beeville Trojans
at Boerne Greyhounds
Last year: Beeville, 33-17.
Notes: Beeville and Boerne were district opponents last year. Both teams advanced to the area round of the Class 4A, Division I playoffs. Beeville finished at 11-1 and Boerne went 7-4. Beeville lost to Boerne in 2018 and has won 11 straight regular-season games since that loss.
Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM.
Cuero Gobblers
at La Vernia Bears
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Cuero plays La Vernia for the first time since 2011 when the teams were district opponents. Cuero won that game 22-18. The game marks the Cuero debut of Coach Jack Alvarez. La Vernia went 5-6 and advanced to the Class 4A, Division I bi-district playoffs last season. Cuero had a 3-7 record and missed the playoffs after winning the Class 4A, Division II state championship in 2018.
Internet: gobblersports.com.
Wharton Tigers
at Navasota Rattlers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Wharton heads north to play Navasota in a matchup of Class 4A, Division II teams. Wharton had a 5-6 record and advanced to the bi-district playoffs last season. Navasota advanced to the area round and finished at 7-5.
Hallettsville Brahmas
at Shiner Comanches
Last year: Shiner, 55-20.
Notes: Lavaca County foes Hallettsville and Shiner play for the 18th time. Hallettsville holds an 11-6 edge in the series. Shiner is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll. Hallettsville is ranked No. 8 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll. Hallettsville went 10-3 and advanced to the quarterfinals last season, and Shiner went 12-1 and made it to the regional round. Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks, a Texas commit, set school records last season by rushing for 2,144 yards, rushing for 347 yards in a game, scoring 37 touchdowns, and averaging 25.7 yards on kickoff returns.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Internet: texasthunderradio.com.
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Palacios Sharks
at Yoakum Bulldogs
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Palacios and Yoakum last played in 2017 when they were district opponents. Yoakum won that game 48-7. Palacios went 8-3 and advanced to the bi-district round of the Class 3A, Division I playoffs — the first time it made back to back playoff appearances since the 1960s. Yoakum also advanced to the bi-district round last season before finishing at 8-3. Palacios’ Anthony White was the Newcomer of the Year on the Advocate’s all-area team after passing for 1,558 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman.
Twitter: @mayirsi
Edna Cowboys
at East Bernard Brahmas
Last year: East Bernard, 29-22.
Notes: Edna and East Bernard play for the sixth straight season. East Bernard owns a 4-1 edge during that span. The game will mark the Edna debut of Coach Jimmie Mitchell. East Bernard is ranked No. 7 in the Class 3A, Division II state poll. Edna went 8-4 and advanced to the Class 3A, Division I area round. East Bernard went 14-1 and advanced to the state semifinals.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM.
Ganado Indians
at Industrial Cobras
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Ganado travels to Vanderbilt to play Jackson County foe Industrial for the first time since 2015. Ganado won that game 26-7. Ganado went 10-4 and advanced to the Class 3A, Division II quarterfinals last season before dropping to Class 2A, Division I. Ganado is ranked No. 8 in the state poll. Industrial went 11-2 and advanced to the Class 3A, Division I regional round. Ganado tackle Larson Workman has committed to Kansas.
Twitter: @TylerTyre
Goliad Tigers
at Rice Consolidated Raiders
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Goliad travels to Altair to take on Rice Consolidated. The game will mark the head coaching debut of Goliad’s Kevin Salazar, who was promoted from defensive coordinator. Rice Consolidated dropped from Class 3A, Division I to Division II. Rice Consolidated went 5-5 and advanced to the bi-district playoffs last season. Goliad finished at 1-9.
Tidehaven Tigers
at Weimar Wildcats
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Tidehaven travels from El Maton to play Weimar for the 19th time. The teams have split the previous 18 games. Weimar won the last meeting 47-7 in 2011 when the teams were district opponents. Tidehaven went 6-6 and advanced to the Class 3A, Division II area playoffs last season. Weimar went 10-2 and made it to the Class 2A, Division II area round.
Van Vleck Leopards
at Hitchcock Bulldogs
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Van Vleck and Hitchcock play for the first time since 2013 when they were last district opponents. Van Vleck won that game 49-7. Hitchcock went 4-7 and advanced to the Class 3A, Division I playoffs last season. Van Vleck finished at 4-5.
Bloomington Bobcats
at Nixon-Smiley Mustangs
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Bloomington and Nixon-Smiley play for the first time since 2013 when they were district opponents. Nixon-Smiley won that game 35-8. Nixon-Smiley went 4-7 and advanced to the Class 3A, Division II bi-district playoffs. Bloomington finished at 2-8 before dropping to Class 2A, Division I.
Flatonia Bulldogs
at Runge Yellowjackets, 7 p.m.
Last year: Flatonia, 49-14.
Notes: Flatonia goes for its seventh straight win over Runge. The game will mark the Runge head coaching debut of Stephen Davis, who was the defensive coordinator last season. Flatonia went 11-2 last season and advanced to the Class 2A, Division II regional playoffs before moving up to Division I. Runge went 2-9 and advanced to the Class 2A, Division II bi-district round.
Stockdale Brahmas
at Schulenburg Shorthorns
Last year: Schulenburg, 14-13.
Notes: Schulenburg goes for its third straight win over Stockdale. The game will mark the Schulenburg debut of Coach Walt Brock. Schulenburg went 6-5 and advanced to the Class 3A, Division II bi-district round before dropping to Class 2A, Division I. Stockdale advanced to the Class 3A, Division II area round before finishing at 5-7.
Refugio Bobcats at Devine Warhorses
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Refugio scheduled Class 4A, Division II Devine after its previous game against Bruni was canceled. Refugio went 16-0 and won the Class 2A, Division I state championship last season. Refugio’s last Class 4A, Division II opponent was Navarro in 2016 and 2017. Devine went 6-5 last season and advanced to the bi-district playoffs.
Blanco Panthers
at Yorktown Wildcats
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Blanco and Yorktown look for bounce back seasons. Class 3A, Division I Blanco went 4-6 last season. Class 2A, Division I Yorktown finished at 3-7 before dropping to Division II.
Falls City Beavers
at Three Rivers Bulldogs
Last year: Falls City, 30-0.
Notes: Falls City goes for its fifth straight win over Three Rivers dating back to 2012. Mark Kirchhoff has returned to Falls City for his second tenure as head coach. Falls City went 13-2 last season and advanced to the Class 2A, Division II semifinals for the second straight year. Three Rivers went 8-4 and advanced to the Class 2A, Division I area round.
Danbury Panthers
at Louise Hornets
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Danbury and Louise play for the first time since the 2013 season opener. Danbury won that game 67-0. Class 2A, Division II Louise went 1-10 last season, but advanced to the bi-district playoffs. Class 3A, Division II Danbury finished at 1-8.
Woodsboro Eagles
at Taft Greyhounds
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Woodsboro looks to bounce back from an 0-10 finish last season under new head coach Johnny Lesak. Taft is coached by Refugio graduate J.R. Castellano. Class 3A, Division II Taft went 4-7 and advanced to the bi-district round.
SATURDAY
Marion Bulldogs
at Karnes City Badgers, 7 p.m.
Last year: Marion, 51-27.
Note: Karnes City was scheduled to play Karnes County rival Kenedy, but had to reschedule when Kenedy players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Karnes City’s Daniel Oelschlegel will make his head coaching debut. Marion and Karnes City were Class 3A, Division I district opponents last season before Karnes City dropped to Division II. Marion went 8-4 and advanced to the area round. Karnes City finished at 5-5.
Compiled by Mike Forman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.