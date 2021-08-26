(Games are non-district and start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Victoria East Titans at Columbia Roughnecks
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Victoria East travels to West Columbia looking to end a two-game losing streak against Columbia. Last year, the game was not played because of the COVID-19 pandemic. East went 6-4 and advanced to the bi-district playoffs last season. Columbia was 4-5. East defeated San Antonio Southwest Legacy in its opener last year to snap a four-game season-opening losing streak. Columbia is coached by Shiner graduate Brent Mascheck.
Victoria West Warriors at Lockhart Lions
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Victoria West plays Lockhart for the first time since 2017. Lockhart won that game 21-18 after West defeated Lockhart 52-33 in 2016. West went 8-4 and advanced to the regional playoffs last season. Lockhart was 0-9. West is seeking its first season-opening win since 2018.
Gonzales Apaches at El Campo Ricebirds
Last year: El Campo, 35-0.
Notes: El Campo comes into the season ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division I state poll. The game will mark the El Campo debut for Coach Chad Worrell. El Campo went 9-2 last season and advanced to the area playoffs. Gonzales was 1-9. El Campo’s Rueben Owens and Johntre Davis combined to rush for 2,997 yards and 43 touchdowns last season.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM & 106.6 FM.
Internet: KULPRadio.com.
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Sweeny Bulldogs at Bay City Blackcats
Last year: Bay City, 21-15.
Notes: Bay City ended a 10-game losing streak with its win over Sweeny in the debut of coach Robert Jones last season. Bay City was 5-5 last season. Sweeny went 4-7 last season and advanced to the bi-district playoffs.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM.
Calhoun Sandcrabs at Navarro Panthers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Calhoun makes the 129-mile trip from Port Lavaca to Geronimo to open the season against Navarro. The game was canceled last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Calhoun went 9-3 last season and advanced to the area playoffs. Navarro went 11-3 last season and advanced to the quarterfinals. The game will feature Calhoun’s option offense against Navarro’s slot-T offense.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.
Flour Bluff Hornets at Beeville Trojans
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Flour Bluff travels from Corpus Christi to play Beeville for the first time since 2001. Beeville won that game 51-7. Beeville was 2-8 last season. Flour Bluff went 11-2 and advanced to the quarterfinals. Beeville lost its final five games last season.
Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM.
Navasota Rattlers at Wharton Tigers
Last year: Navasota, 35-13.
Notes: Navasota plays Wharton in a matchup of Class 4A, Division II teams from Regions III and IV, respectively. Navasota went 8-4 and advanced to the regional playoffs last season. Wharton was 0-10.
La Vernia Bears at Cuero Gobblers
Last year: La Vernia, 55-21.
Notes: La Vernia’s win spoiled the Cuero debut of Coach Jack Alvarez last season. The loss ended a string of four straight season-opening wins by Cuero. La Vernia went 7-4 and advanced to the bi-district playoffs last season. Cuero went 5-6 and advanced to the bi-district playoffs.
Internet: gobblersports.com.
Twitter: @mayirsi
Shiner Comanches at Hallettsville Brahmas
Last year: Shiner, 44-34.
Notes: Lavaca County foes Shiner and Hallettsville play for the 19th time. Hallettsville holds an 11-7 edge in the series, but Shiner has won the last three meetings. Shiner is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll. Hallettsville is ranked No. 10 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll. Shiner went 14-0 last season and won its third state championship. Hallettsville went 13-3 and advanced to the state final for the first time. Shiner’s Doug and Dalton Brooks combined to rush for 1,982 yards and 34 touchdowns last season.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Internet: txthunderradio.com.
Twitter: @PLScamardo2
Yoakum Bulldogs at Palacios Sharks
Last year: Yoakum, 41-17.
Notes: Yoakum goes for its fourth straight win over Palacios dating back to 2015. Two of those wins were district games. Yoakum went 9-3 and advanced to the regional playoffs last season. Palacios went 6-4 and advanced to the bi-district playoffs.
East Bernard Brahmas at Edna Cowboys
Last year: East Bernard, 49-20.
Notes: East Bernard and Edna play for the seventh consecutive season. East Bernard owns a 5-1 edge during that span. East Bernard is ranked No. 9 in the Class 3A, Division II state poll. East Bernard went 8-2 and advanced to the bi-district playoffs last season. Edna went 6-6 and advanced to the area playoffs.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM.
Internet: globecomsports.com
Twitter: @FowlerSports14
Industrial Cobras at Ganado Indians
Last year: Industrial, 40-7.
Notes: Industrial travels from Vanderbilt to play Jackson County foe Ganado. Industrial is ranked No. 6 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll. Industrial went 11-2 and advanced to the regional playoffs last season. Ganado went 6-5 and advanced to the regional playoffs. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero passed for 1,373 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 908 yards and 17 touchdowns. Industrial’s Matthew Davis passed for 1,925 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for 1,241 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM .
Rice Consolidated Raiders at Goliad Tigers
Last year: Rice Consolidated, 18-15.
Notes: Rice Consolidated travels from Altair to open the season against Goliad. Rice Consolidated went 4-6 and advanced to the bi-district playoffs last season. Goliad went 0-9 and has lost 13 straight games.
Weimar Wildcats at Tidehaven Tigers
Last year: Tidehaven, 27-0.
Notes: Weimar travels to El Maton to play Tidehaven for the 20th time. Tidehaven leads the series 10-9. Weimar went 2-7 and advanced to the bi-district playoffs last season. Tidehaven went 5-5 and advanced to the bi-district playoffs.
Hitchcock Bulldogs at Van Vleck Leopards
Last year: Hitchcock, 28-18.
Notes: Hitchcock travels to Van Vleck to open the season in the Van Vleck debut of Coach Rodney Dowell. Hitchcock went 5-5 last season. Van Vleck went 3-6 and advanced to the bi-district playoffs.
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs at Bloomington Bobcats
Last year: Nixon-Smiley, 43-7.
Notes: Nixon-Smiley travels to Bloomington for the Nixon-Smiley debut of Coach Troy Moses. Nixon-Smiley went 3-6 last season. Bloomington went 0-6 and has lost 12 straight games.
Karnes City Badgers at Kenedy Lions
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Karnes County rivals Karnes City and Kenedy meet for the 102nd time since 1922. Last year’s game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Karnes City leads the series 57-40-4 and has won 18 of the last 20 games. Kenedy last defeated Karnes City in 2012. Karnes City went 4-6 last season. Kenedy went 6-3 and advanced to the area playoffs.
Runge Yellowjackets at Flatonia Bulldogs
Last year: Flatonia, 27-6.
Notes: Runge tries to snap a seven-game losing streak against Flatonia. The game will mark the second tenure of Matt Wright as head coach at Runge. Wright was previously the head coach in 2013 and 2014. Runge went 6-4 last season and advanced to the bi-district playoffs. Flatonia went 5-4 and advanced to the area playoffs.
Schulenburg Shorthorns at Stockdale Brahmas
Last year: Schulenburg, 40-0.
Notes: Schulenburg goes for its fourth straight win over Stockdale. Schulenburg won its first four games last season before finishing at 4-3. Stockdale went 4-5 and advanced to the bi-district playoffs.
Radio: KTIM, 89.1 FM.
Refugio Bobcats at Bruni Badgers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Refugio and Bruni did not play last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Refugio is playing its 19th straight game away from Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium. Refugio is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll. Refugio went 11-1 last season and advanced to the quarterfinals. Bruni went 4-3 and advanced to the area playoffs.
Streamcast: Rio Sports live.
Yorktown Wildcats at St. Paul Cardinals
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Yorktown travels to Shiner to play St. Paul. St. Paul has won three of the last five games between the teams. Yorktown went 7-4 and advanced to the area playoffs last season. St. Paul went 8-1 and won the TAPPS Division IV state championship.
Three Rivers Bulldogs at Falls City Beavers
Last year: Falls City, 41-20.
Notes: Three Rivers has lost five straight games against Falls City dating back to 2012. Three Rivers went 3-5 and advanced to the area playoffs last season. Falls City went 11-3 and advanced to the state semifinals.
Louise Hornets at Danbury Panthers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Louise and Danbury play for the first time since 2013 after last year’s game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Danbury won 2013 game 67-0. Louise went 5-4 and advanced to the bi-district playoffs last season. Danbury went 1-6.
Sacred Heart Indians at Brazos Christian Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Sacred Heart travels from Hallettsville to Bryan to play Brazos Christian for the first time since the 2019 regional playoffs. Sacred Heart won that game 29-14. The game will mark the Sacred Heart debut of Coach Brad Oden. Sacred Heart went 2-4 last season and advanced to the TAPPS area playoffs. Brazos Christian went 5-6 and advanced to the TAPPS regional playoffs.
Streamcast: shsboosters.com.
Compiled by Mike Forman
Note: To have streamcast included email link to sports@vicad.com.
