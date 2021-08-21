Football logo

(Games are non-district and start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Friday

Victoria West at Lockhart

Victoria East at Columbia

Gonzales at El Campo

Sweeny at Bay City

Calhoun at Geronimo Navarro

Flour Bluff at Beeville

Navasota at Wharton

La Vernia at Cuero

Shiner at Hallettsville

Yoakum at Palacios

East Bernard at Edna

Industrial at Ganado

Rice Consolidated at Goliad

Weimar at Tidehaven

Hitchcock at Van Vleck

Nixon-Smiley at Bloomington

Karnes City at Kenedy

Runge at Flatonia

Schulenburg at Stockdale

Refugio at Bruni

Yorktown at Shiner St. Paul

Three Rivers at Falls City

Taft at Woodsboro

Louise at Danbury

Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Bryan Brazos Christian, 7 p.m.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.