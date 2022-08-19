(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Friday
Non-District
- San Antonio Davenport at Victoria West
- Victoria East at San Antonio Taft
- Victoria St. Joseph vs. Aransas Pass, at Edna, 7 p.m.
- Cuero at El Campo
- Bay City at Sweeny
- Calhoun at Stafford, 7 p.m.
- Sinton at Beeville
- Houston Washington at Wharton, 7 p.m.
- Bastrop Cedar Creek at Gonzales, 7 p.m.
- Shiner at Hallettsville
- Yoakum at Industrial
- Edna at East Bernard
- Tidehaven at Goliad
- Boling at Palacios
- Ganado at Van Vleck
- Luling at Rice Consolidated
- Odem at Karnes City
- Nixon-Smiley at San Antonio Christian
- Flatonia at Shiner St. Paul
- Universal City Randolph at Schulenburg
- Schertz John Paul II at Weimar
- Refugio at Hitchcock
- Woodsboro at Bloomington
- Ben Bolt at Kenedy
- Falls City at Three Rivers
- Brazos at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
- Danbury at Louise, 7 p.m.
- Runge at Pettus, 7 p.m.
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Tomball Rosehill Christian, 7 p.m.
