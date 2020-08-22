Friday’s Games
Non-District
El Campo at Gonzales, 7:30 p.m.
Bay City at Sweeny, 7:30 p.m.
Beeville at Boerne, 7:30 p.m.
Cuero at La Vernia, 7:30 p.m.
Wharton at Navasota, 7:30 p.m.
Hallettsville at Shiner, 7:30 p.m.
Palacios at Yoakum, 7:30 p.m.
Edna at East Bernard, 7:30 p.m.
Ganado at Industrial, 7:30 p.m.
Goliad at Rice Consolidated, 7:30 p.m.
Tidehaven at Weimar, 7:30 p.m.
Van Vleck at Hitchcock, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomington at Nixon-Smiley, 7:30 p.m.
Flatonia at Runge, 7 p.m.
Stockdale at Schulenburg, 7:30 p.m.
Refugio at Devine, 7:30 p.m.
Blanco at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Falls City at Three Rivers, 7:30 p.m.
Danbury at Louise, 7:30 p.m.
Woodsboro at Taft, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Non-District
Kenedy at Karnes City, 7 p.m.
