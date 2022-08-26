Friday
Non-District
- San Antonio Davenport at Victoria West (n)
- San Antonio Taft 42, Victoria East 13
- Victoria St. Joseph 33, Aransas Pass 13
- Cuero 43, El Campo 14
- Bay City 68, Sweeny 0
- Stafford 12, Calhoun 0
- Sinton at Beeville (n)
- Houston Washington 34, Wharton 6
- Gonzales 34, Bastrop Cedar Creek 16
- Shiner at Hallettsville (n)
- Yoakum at Industrial (n)
- Edna 47, East Bernard 7
- Tidehaven at Goliad (n)
- Boling at Palacios (n)
- Ganado 39, Van Vleck 14
- Luling at Rice Consolidated (n)
- Odem at Karnes City (n)
- Nixon-Smiley at San Antonio Christian (n)
- Flatonia 35, Shiner St. Paul 0
- Universal City Randolph at Schulenburg (n)
- Schertz John Paul II at Weimar (n)
- Hitchcock 42, Refugio 12
- Woodsboro at Bloomington (n)
- Kennedy 21, Ben Bolt 0
- Falls City at Three Rivers (n)
- Brazos at Yorktown (n)
- Danbury at Louise (n)
- Pettus 28, Runge 0
- Tomball Rosehill Christian 20, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 13
