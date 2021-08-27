Week 1 Games
Thursday
Taft 45, Woodsboro 7
Friday
Victoria West at Lockhart
Victoria East at Columbia
Gonzales at El Campo
Sweeny at Bay City
Calhoun at Geronimo Navarro
Flour Bluff at Beeville
Navasota at Wharton
La Vernia at Cuero
Shiner at Hallettsville
Yoakum at Palacios
East Bernard at Edna
Industrial at Ganado
Rice Consolidated at Goliad
Weimar at Tidehaven
Hitchcock at Van Vleck
Nixon-Smiley at Bloomington
Karnes City at Kenedy
Runge at Flatonia
Schulenburg at Stockdale
Refugio at Bruni
Yorktown at Shiner St. Paul
Three Rivers at Falls City
Louise at Danbury
Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Bryan Brazos Christian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.