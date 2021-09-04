Football logo

Week 1 Scores

Saturday, Aug. 28

UTEP 30, New Mexico State 3

Thursday

New Mexico 27, Houston Baptist 17

Angelo State 40, Lindenwood 20

East Texas Baptist 37, UW-Platteville 31

Youngstown State 44, Incarnate Word 41

Lamar 47, North American 3

Sam Houston 42, Northern Arizona 16

Texas A&M-Commerce 12, Colorado State-Pueblo 6

West Texas A&M 73, Texas College 0

Saturday

Arkansas 31, Rice 17

UT-Permian Basin 24, Southwest Baptist 16

Howard Payne 43, Texas Lutheran 17

Midwestern State 48, Quincy 27

Texas 38, Louisiana 18

Texas Wesleyan 35, Arizona Christian 28

Saginaw Valley 13, Texas A&M-Kingsville 9

Mary Hardin-Baylor 84, Simpson 6

Hardin-Simmons 49, Wayland Baptist 0

