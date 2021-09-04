Week 1 Scores
Saturday, Aug. 28
UTEP 30, New Mexico State 3
Thursday
New Mexico 27, Houston Baptist 17
Angelo State 40, Lindenwood 20
East Texas Baptist 37, UW-Platteville 31
Youngstown State 44, Incarnate Word 41
Lamar 47, North American 3
Sam Houston 42, Northern Arizona 16
Texas A&M-Commerce 12, Colorado State-Pueblo 6
West Texas A&M 73, Texas College 0
Saturday
Arkansas 31, Rice 17
UT-Permian Basin 24, Southwest Baptist 16
Howard Payne 43, Texas Lutheran 17
Midwestern State 48, Quincy 27
Texas 38, Louisiana 18
Texas Wesleyan 35, Arizona Christian 28
Saginaw Valley 13, Texas A&M-Kingsville 9
Mary Hardin-Baylor 84, Simpson 6
Hardin-Simmons 49, Wayland Baptist 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.