(Games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi Ray Texans at Victoria East Titans
- Last year: East, 42-24.
- Notes: Ray (1-7, 1-5) travels to Victoria’s Memorial Stadium to play East (4-4, 3-3) in its final home game of the season. The teams have played three times and East has won twice. Ray’s lone win came over Corpus Christi Carroll. East needs to win its last two games and a Flour Bluff loss or two West loses in its final two games to make the playoffs. East’s Jadon Williams has passed for 1,513 yards and 18 touchdowns, and rushed for 910 yards and nine touchdowns, and Terrance Terrell has 34 receptions for 428 yards and seven touchdowns.
- Twitter: @PLScamardo2
Victoria West Warriors at
Corpus Christi Carroll Tigers
- Last year: West, 61-20.
- Notes: West (5-3, 4-2) travels to Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium to play Carroll (0-8, 0-6) for the fourth time. West has won the previous three games. West would clinch a playoff berth with a win. Carroll has won only two of its last 37 games. West’s Braden Luedeker has passed for 1,395 yards and 12 touchdowns, D’andre Fillmore and Dion Green have combined for 65 receptions for 1,168 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Fillmore and Jordan Thibodeaux each have five interceptions.
District 12-4A, Division I
El Campo Ricebirds at
Columbia Roughnecks, 7 p.m.
- Last year: El Campo, 41-13.
- Notes: El Campo (7-1, 3-0) travels to West Columbia to play Columbia (5-2, 2-1) with an opportunity to clinch a share of the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs. El Campo ended a three-game losing streak against Columbia last season and has won six of the last nine games between the teams. El Campo defeated Bay City last week and remained at No. 3 in the state poll. Columbia suffered its first district loss to Stafford last week. El Campo’s Rueben Owens has rushed for an area-leading 1,736 yards and 26 touchdowns.
- Radio: KULP, 1390 AM & 106.6 FM.
- Internet: KULPRadio.com.
Bay City Blackcats at
Needville Blue Jays, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Needville, 56-49.
- Notes: Bay City (2-5, 0-3) plays Needville (2-6, 0-3) for the eighth straight season. Needville owns a 4-3 edge during that span. Both teams seeking their first district win. Bay City’s Karius Luster has three interceptions.
- Radio: KHKA, 92.5 FM.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
District 15-4A, Division I
Alice Coyotes at
Calhoun Sandcrabs
- Last year: Calhoun, 18-0 (forfeit)
- Notes: Alice (2-6, 0-3) travels to Port Lavaca to play Calhoun (4-3, 2-1) for the fourth straight season. The previous two games have been decided by forfeit. Alice forfeited last year’s game because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Calhoun forfeited a win in 2019 for using an ineligible player. Alice is seeking its first district win. Calhoun looks to bounce back from a loss to Corpus Christi Miller, and would clinch a playoff berth with a win. Esteban Cruz, Jacob Laughlin, Adrian Chambers and Tony Hensley have combined to rush for 2,146 yards and 19 touchdowns.
- Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.
Calallen Wildcats at
Beeville Trojans
- Last year: Calallen, 62-21.
- Notes: District-leading Calallen (7-1, 3-0) travels from Corpus Christi to play Beeville (4-4, 2-1). Calallen has won eight straight district games since losing to Calhoun in 2019. Calallen is ranked No. 8 in the state poll. Beeville is coming off wins over Alice and Tuloso-Midway. Beeville’s Victor Gonzales has passed for 741 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
- Radio: KTKO, 107.5 FM.
District 12-4A, Division II
Sealy Tigers at Wharton Tigers
- Last year: Sealy, 48-7.
- Notes: Sealy (5-3, 2-1) and Wharton (0-8, 0-3) have played eight of the last nine seasons. The teams have split the eight games. Sealy is in the mix for the district’s second seed. Wharton has lost 19 straight games.
District 13-4A, Division II
Smithville Tigers at
Cuero Gobblers
- Last year: Smithville, 29-27.
- Notes: Smithville (7-1, 3-0) and Cuero (7-1, 3-0) play for at least a share of the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs. Cuero’s loss to Smithville last season knocked it to the fourth seed. Smithville’s lone loss was to Yoakum. Cuero moved from No. 9 to No. 8 in the state poll after its win over Navasota. Cuero’s Tycen Williams has rushed for 907 yards and 17 touchdowns, Jerry Rossett has passed for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Exavier Durham and LeBron Johnson have combined for 68 receptions for 1,216 yards and 10 touchdowns.
- Livestream: youtube.com.
- Twitter: @mikeforman21
Gonzales Apaches at
Navasota Rattlers
- Last year: Navasota, 47-36.
- Notes: Gonzales (2-6, 0-3) travels to Navasota (3-5, 1-2) seeking its first district win. Gonzales has lost eight straight district games. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson has passed for 951 yards and four touchdowns, and Braden Barfield has an area-leading six interceptions.
- Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM.
- Internet: gonzalesradio.org.
District 12-3A, Division I
Hallettsville Brahmas at
Columbus Cardinals
- Last year: Hallettsville, 45-14 & 23-21.
- Notes: Hallettsville (7-1, 3-0) and Columbus (6-2, 3-0) play for the 47th time. Columbus leads the series 27-18-1. Hallettsville won last year’s district game and the rematch in the quarterfinals, and has won eight of the last 14 meetings. Hallettsville is ranked No. 3 in the state poll, and Columbus is ranked No. 10. Hallettsville would clinch at least a share of the district title and the top seed in the playoffs with a win. Hallettsville’s Price Pruett has rushed for 869 yards and 13 touchdowns.
- Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM.
- Internet: txthunderradio.com.
Yoakum Bulldogs at
Hitchcock Bulldogs
- Last year: Yoakum, 49-8.
- Notes: Yoakum (5-3, 1-2) makes the 155-mile trip to play Hitchcock (5-3, 2-1). Yoakum attempts to rebound from back-to-back district losses. Hitchcock has won two straight games since losing its district opener against Columbus. Yoakum’s Jayden Jones has rushed for 1,189 yards and 18 touchdowns.
- District 15-3A, Division I
Industrial Cobras at
Edna Cowboys
- Last year: Industrial, 38-14.
- Notes: Jackson County rivals Industrial (7-1, 4-0) and Edna (7-2, 5-0) meet for the 12th consecutive season. Edna owns an 8-3 edge during that span, but Industrial has won the last two games in the series. Industrial is ranked No. 5 in the state poll and would clinch a share of the district title and top seed in the playoffs with a win. Edna would clinch the outright district championship with a win. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 1,019 yards and 15 touchdowns. Edna’s Dreydan Ashford has rushed for 879 yards and 11 touchdowns, Jaiden Clay has passed for 1,360 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Joshua Muncrief has 32 receptions for 520 yards and eight touchdowns.
- Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM & KIOX, 96.1 FM.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
- Twitter: @FowlerSports14
Palacios Sharks at Goliad Tigers
- Last year: Palacios, 49-48.
- Notes: Palacios (1-7, 0-4) and Goliad (5-3, 1-3) meet with playoff implications on the line. Goliad would clinch a playoff berth with a win. Palacios needs wins over Goliad and Mathis to secure a postseason berth. Palacios’ Anthony White has passed for 854 yards and six touchdowns. Goliad’s Reese Ruhnke has passed for 820 yards and four touchdowns, and Jesse Martinez has 26 catches for 375 yards and one touchdown.
District 14-3A, Division II
Tidehaven Tigers at
East Bernard Brahmas
- Last year: East Bernard, 44-14.
- Notes: Tidehaven (4-3, 2-1) travels from El Maton to play East Bernard (7-1, 3-0). Tidehaven defeated East Bernard in 2017, but East Bernard has won the last four games between the teams. Tidehaven looks to bounce back from a loss to Van Vleck. East Bernard has won seven consecutive games since a season-opening loss to Edna. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow has rushed for 836 yards and 11 touchdowns.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
Van Vleck Leopards at
Brazos Cougars
- Last year: Van Vleck, 40-14.
- Notes: Van Vleck (5-3, 3-0) travels to Wallis to play Brazos (1-7, 0-3) looking to maintain at least a share of the district lead. Van Vleck has won five straight games since opening the season with three losses. Brazos has lost six consecutive games. Van Vleck’s Cam Austin has rushed for 882 yards and seven touchdowns, and Corey Austin has three interceptions.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
District 15-3A, Division II
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs at
Karnes City Badgers
- Last year: Karnes City, 21-15.
- Notes: Nixon-Smiley (2-6, 0-4) and Karnes City (3-5, 2-2) play for the 16th time. Karnes City leads the series 10-5. Karnes City is coming off a win over George West and would clinch a playoff berth with a win. Nixon-Smiley has lost its last four games. Karnes City’s Warrick Thompson has three interceptions.
District 13-2A, Division I
Shiner Comanches at
Ganado Indians
- Last year: Shiner, 57-0.
- Notes: Shiner (8-0, 2-0) and Ganado (4-4, 2-0) play with at least a share of the district championship and the likely top seed in the playoffs at stake. Shiner is ranked No. 2 in the state poll and has won 30 consecutive regular-season games. Ganado has won its two district games by a combined score of 90-7. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks has rushed for 1,002 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Drew Wenske has three interceptions. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Riley Hurt shares the area lead with 49 receptions for 589 yards and six touchdowns.
- Twitter: @mayirsi
Flatonia Bulldogs at
Weimar Wildcats
- Last year: Flatonia, 42-2.
- Notes: Flatonia (3-3. 1-1) and Weimar (2-7, 0-3) play for the 58th time. Weimar leads the series 33-22-2. Flatonia is playing its third game in six weeks. Weimar has scored a total of seven points in its three losses.
District 15-2A, Division I
Kenedy Lions at Refugio Bobcats
- Last year: Refugio, 41-0.
- Notes: Kenedy (6-1, 2-0) and Refugio (8-0, 2-1) play with the outright district lead at stake. Refugio would clinch a share of the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs with a win. Kenedy needs a win and a win over Three Rivers next week to have a chance at the top seed. Refugio is ranked No. 1 in the state poll and has won 30 straight district games. Kenedy’s Geovanni Gibson and Jaydin Chapa have combined to rush for 1,305 yards and 17 touchdowns. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has passed for 1,798 yards and 29 touchdowns, Jordan Kelley has 32 receptions for 612 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Kelley and Antwaan Gross each have three interceptions and each has returned one for a touchdown.
Freer Buckaroos at
Bloomington Bobcats
- Last year: Freer, 54-0.
- Notes: Freer (2-5, 0-2) travels to Bloomington (2-7, 0-3) with the district’s final playoff berth on the line. Bloomington has scored a total of 62 points this season and has been shut out in five games. Bloomington is attempting to end a 36-game district losing streak. Bloomington’s Luis Samayoa has three interceptions.
District 16-2A, Division II
Yorktown Wildcats vs.
Louise Hornets, at El Campo, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Yorktown, 35-14.
- Notes: Yorktown (5-3, 3-1) travels to El Campo’s Ricebird Stadium to play Louise (6-3, 4-1) with second place on the line. Both teams have lost to Falls City. Yorktown is coming off it bye week. Louise defeated Pettus last week. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for an area-leading 1,802 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Kalen Barefield shares the area lead with 49 receptions for 862 yards and 10 touchdowns. Louise’s Tayveon Kimble has rushed for 871 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Andrew Huerta has 28 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns.
Falls City Beavers at
Agua Dulce Longhorns, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Falls City, 42-7.
- Notes: Falls City (7-1, 4-0) would clinch at least a share of the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs with a win over Agua Dulce (1-5, 1-3). Falls City is ranked No. 6 in the state poll, and has yielded a total of 12 points in district play. Falls City’s Wesley Molina has three interceptions.
Pettus Eagles at
Runge Yellowjackets, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Runge, 46-0.
- Notes: Pettus (0-7, 0-4) and Runge (0-7, 0-4) seek their first win of the season. Pettus has scored a total of 14 points this season, and Runge has scored a total of 32 points.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
St. Paul Cardinals at
Central Texas Christian Lions
- Last year: St. Paul, 49-35.
- Notes: St. Paul (5-1, 2-0) travels to Temple to play Central Texas Christian (4-4, 1-2). St. Paul is seeking its fourth straight district win over Central Texas Christian, and would wrap up a share of the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 1,288 yards and 24 touchdowns.
- Canceled: San Antonio Lee Academy at Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
SATURDAY
TAPPS Division II, District 4
The Woodlands Christian Warriors at St. Joseph Flyers, 11 a.m., Victoria Memorial Stadium
- Last year: The Woodlands Christian, 44-6.
- Notes: The Woodlands Christian (6-2, 1-2) travels to Victoria’s Memorial Stadium for an early kickoff against St. Joseph (4-4, 0-3). St. Joseph needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Woodlands Christian defeated Spring Frassati last week. St. Joseph looks to pick up an offense that has scored a total of 14 points in three district games. St. Joseph’s Gage Barrera has rushed for 1,110 yards and 11 touchdowns.
- Twitter: @mayirsi
Compiled by Mike Forman.
