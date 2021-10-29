FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
- Corpus Christi Ray at Victoria East
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi Carroll
District 12-4A, Division I
- El Campo at Columbia, 7 p.m.
- Needville 56, Bay City 6
District 15-4A, Division I
- Alice at Calhoun
- Calallen at Beeville
District 12-4A, Division II
- Sealy at Wharton
District 13-4A, Division II
- Smithville at Cuero
- Gonzales at Navasota
District 12-3A, Division I
- Hallettsville at Columbus
- Yoakum at Hitchcock
District 15-3A, Division I
- Industrial at Edna
- Palacios at Goliad
District 14-3A, Division II
- Tidehaven at East Bernard
- Van Vleck at Brazos
- Rice Consolidated at Danbury
District 15-3A, Division II
- Nixon-Smiley at Karnes City
District 13-2A, Division I
- Shiner at Ganado
- Flatonia at Weimar
District 15-2A, Division I
- Kenedy at Refugio
- Freer at Bloomington
District 16-2A, Division II
- Yorktown 33, Louise 26
- Falls City 54, Agua Dulce 0
- Pettus at Runge, 7 p.m.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
- Shiner St. Paul at Temple Central Texas Christian
SATURDAY
TAPPS Division II, District 4
- The Woodlands Christian at St. Joseph, at Memorial Stadium, 11 a.m.
