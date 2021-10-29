Football logo

FRIDAY

District 15-5A, Division I

  • Corpus Christi Ray at Victoria East
  • Victoria West at Corpus Christi Carroll

District 12-4A, Division I

  • El Campo at Columbia, 7 p.m.
  • Needville 56, Bay City 6

District 15-4A, Division I

  • Alice at Calhoun
  • Calallen at Beeville

District 12-4A, Division II

  • Sealy at Wharton

District 13-4A, Division II

  • Smithville at Cuero
  • Gonzales at Navasota

District 12-3A, Division I

  • Hallettsville at Columbus
  • Yoakum at Hitchcock

District 15-3A, Division I

  • Industrial at Edna
  • Palacios at Goliad

District 14-3A, Division II

  • Tidehaven at East Bernard
  • Van Vleck at Brazos
  • Rice Consolidated at Danbury

District 15-3A, Division II

  • Nixon-Smiley at Karnes City

District 13-2A, Division I

  • Shiner at Ganado
  • Flatonia at Weimar

District 15-2A, Division I

  • Kenedy at Refugio
  • Freer at Bloomington

District 16-2A, Division II

  • Yorktown 33, Louise 26
  • Falls City 54, Agua Dulce 0
  • Pettus at Runge, 7 p.m.

TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3

  • Shiner St. Paul at Temple Central Texas Christian

SATURDAY

TAPPS Division II, District 4

  • The Woodlands Christian at St. Joseph, at Memorial Stadium, 11 a.m.

