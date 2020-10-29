FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
Gregory-Portland Wildcats at Victoria West Warriors
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Gregory-Portland (1-4, 1-3) and West (2-1, 2-0) play for the seventh time and first time since 2015. The series is tied at 3-3. Gregory-Portland is coming off of losses to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff. West has opened district with wins over Corpus Christi King and Victoria East. West’s Blake Buzzell has passed for 656 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns.
Twitter: @TylerTyre
Victoria East Titans at Corpus Christi King Mustangs
Last year: East, 50-20
Notes: East (2-3, 1-3) travels to Buccaneer Stadium to play King (0-4, 0-3) for the sixth time. East leads the series 3-2. East has lost three straight games, and King is searching for its first win. In its three losses, East has surrendered an average of 46 points per game. King has yielded an average of 44.5 points per game.
TAPPS Division II, District 4
St. Joseph Flyers at The Woodlands Christian Warriors, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: St. Joseph (1-2, 0-2) goes after its first district win when it travels to play The Woodlands Christian Academy (1-4, 1-2). St. Joseph looks to bounce back from losses to Houston Lutheran South and Fort Bend Christian. The Woodlands Christian picked up its first win of the season last week against Spring Frassati.
District 12-4A, Division I
Columbia Roughnecks at El Campo Ricebirds, 7 p.m.
Last year: Columbia, 17-9.
Notes: Columbia (4-3, 1-2) travels to Ricebird Stadium seeking its third straight win over El Campo. El Campo (6-1. 3-0) had won the previous five games between the teams. El Campo is ranked No. 7 in the state poll and has won five straight games. El Campo’s Johntre Davis has rushed for 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Rueben Owens has rushed for 870 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM & 106.6 FM
Internet: KULPRadio.com
Needville Blue Jays at Bay City Blackcats, 7 p.m.
Last year: Needville, 48-27.
Notes: Needville (5-3, 3-0) and Bay City (5-3, 1-2) play for the seventh straight season. The teams split the previous six games. Needville has won four straight games since losing to Yoakum. Bay City attempts to bounce back from losses to Columbia and El Campo. Bay City’s Avery Smith has passed for 1,115 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 918 yards and seven touchdowns. Ray Bibbins has 26 receptions for 515 yards and seven touchdowns, and has intercepted three passes.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM
District 15-4A, Division I
Calhoun Sandcrabs at Alice Coyotes
Notes: Calhoun wins by forfeit. Calhoun receives district maximum 18 positive points.
Beeville Trojans at Calallen Wildcats
Last year: Beeville (2-6, 0-3) travels to Corpus Christi to play Calallen (6-2, 3-0) for the first time since 2013, when they were last district opponents. Calallen won that game 57-0. Calallen (6-2, 3-0) has won five straight games and is ranked No. 4 in the state poll. Beeville has lost four consecutive games. Beeville’s William Harper has passed for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Jalen Spicer has 28 receptions of 477 yards and seven touchdowns.
Radio: KTKO, 107.5 FM
District 12-4A, Division II
Wharton Tigers at Sealy Tigers
Last year: Sealy, 55-0.
Notes: Wharton (0-8, 0-3) and Sealy (5-2, 3-0) have played seven of the last eight years. Wharton owns a 4-3 edge during the span. Wharton’s Keijon Waddell has rushed for 964 yards and three touchdowns, Sterling Harris has passed for 1,328 yards and 12 touchdowns, and James Jones has 31 catches for 587 yards and six touchdowns.
District 13-4A, Division II
Cuero Gobblers at Smithville Tigers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Cuero (4-4, 2-1) and Smithville (3-5, 1-2) play for the first time since 2015. Cuero won that non-district game 31-10. Cuero has gone 4-1 at home and 0-3 on the road. Smithville’s lone district win came over Gonzales. Cuero’s Jerry Rossett has passed for 865 yards and eight touchdowns, and Exavier Durham has 23 receptions for 363 yards and three touchdowns.
Internet: gobblersports.com
Navasota Rattlers at Gonzales Apaches
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Navasota (4-3, 2-1) makes the 113-mile trip to play Gonzales (1-7, 0-3). Navasota suffered its first district loss to Cuero last week. Gonzales has yielded at least 43 points in each of its district losses. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson has passed for 737 yards and six touchdowns.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM.
District 12-3A, Division I
Columbus Cardinals at Hallettsville Brahmas
Last year: Hallettsville, 28-26 & Columbus, 48-25.
Notes: Columbus (7-1, 3-0) and Hallettsville (6-2, 3-0) meet with a share of the district title and the top seed in the playoffs on the line. Columbus and Hallettsville are playing for the 45th time and played twice last year. Hallettsville won a non-district game and Columbus won in the quarterfinals. Columbus leads the overall series 27-16-1, and the teams have split the last 12 games. Columbus is ranked No. 8 in the state poll. Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks has rushed for 1,272 yards and 23 touchdowns, Trace Patek has passed for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Ty Gerke has 26 catches for 360 yards and one touchdown.
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Hitchcock Bulldogs at Yoakum Bulldogs
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Hitchcock (5-3, 1-2) and Yoakum (5-2, 1-2) look to get back in the win column. Hitchcock is coming off a loss to Boling. Yoakum has lost to Columbus and Hallettsville. Yoakum’s Jayden Jones, Deandre Enoch-Johnson and Dorien Hights have combined to rush for 1,268 yards and 14 touchdowns.
District 15-3A, Division I
Edna Cowboys at Industrial Cobras
Last year: Industrial, 20-14.
Notes: Edna (5-4, 5-0) travels to Vanderbilt to play Jackson County rival Industrial (7-1, 4-0) for the 11th consecutive season. Edna has won eight of the previous 10 games. Edna would clinch the outright district championship and the top seed in the playoffs with a win. Industrial would clinch a share of the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs with a win. Edna’s Jaiden Clay has passed for 697 yards and five touchdowns, and Cameron Thornton has 22 receptions for 361 yards and two touchdowns. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 1,153 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 774 yards and 16 touchdowns. Industrial’s Jackson Fluitt has four interceptions and Davis has three.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM & KIOX, 96.1 FM.
Twitter: @mayirsi
Goliad Tigers at Palacios Sharks
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Goliad (0-7, 0-4) seeks its first win of the season. Palacios (4-3, 2-2) looks to bounce back from two losses. Six of Goliad’s losses have been by nine points or less. Palacios’ Anthony White has passed for 911 yards and eight touchdowns.
District 14-3A, Division II
Van Vleck Leopards at East Bernard Brahmas
Last year: East Bernard, 56-0.
Notes: Van Vleck (3-4, 3-1) has lost seven straight games to East Bernard (7-1, 4-0). Van Vleck would claim a share of the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs with a win or would be the third seed with a loss. East Bernard is ranked No. 5 in the state poll and would be the outright district champion and top seed in the playoffs with a win or would be the second seed with a loss. Van Vleck’s Sam Bree has rushed for 1,235 yards and 18 touchdowns, Payton Brown has passed for 981 yards and eight touchdowns, and Slade Huerta has 23 catches for 364 yards and three touchdowns. Bree also has three interceptions.
Internet: globecomsports.com & KULPRadio.com.
Tidehaven Tigers at Danbury Panthers
Last year: Tidehaven, 39-8.
Notes: Tidehaven (4-4, 2-2) travels from El Maton to play Danbury (1-5, 0-4) for the 17th consecutive season. Tidehaven holds a 12-4 edge during that span. Tidehaven would be the second seed with a win and an East Bernard win. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow has passed for 827 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Austin Smith has 22 receptions for 505 yards and seven touchdowns.
Rice Consolidated Raiders at Brazos Cougars
Last year: Rice Consolidated, 38-14.
Notes: Rice Consolidated (3-5. 2-2) travels from Altair to Wallis to play Brazos (2-6. 1-3) for the third straight season. The previous two meetings were non-district games. Rice Consolidated would likely be the fourth seed with a win.
District 15-3A, Division II
Natalia Mustangs at Karnes City Badgers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Natalia (5-2, 3-1) and Karnes City (3-5, 2-2) play for the first time since 2017, when they were last district opponents. Natalia won that game 35-26. Natalia has won three straight games and Karnes City has won three of its last four games. Karnes City’s Ryan Mathis has passed for 972 yards and six touchdowns, and Aaron Smith has an area-leading 32 receptions for 481 yards and four touchdowns.
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs at Dilley Wolves
Last year: Nixon-Smiley, 29-14.
Notes: Nixon-Smiley (2-6, 0-5) and Dilley (0-7, 0-5) play for the 11th consecutive season to close out the year. Dilley owns a 6-4 advantage during the span.
District 13-2A, Division I
Shiner Comanches at Schulenburg Shorthorns
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Shiner (7-0, 3-0) and Schulenburg (4-2, 1-2) play for the first time since 2015, when they were last district opponents. Shiner won that game 40-0. Shiner is ranked No. 1 in the state poll and has wrapped up at least a share of the district title and the top seed in the playoffs. Shiner’s Zane Rhodes, Doug Brooks, Dalton Brooks, Trevor Haynes and Tyler Palmer have combined to rush for 2,290 yards and 34 touchdowns. Schulenburg’s Brett Janacek has passed for 807 yards and eight touchdowns, and Kenny King has three interceptions.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
Flatonia Bulldogs at Ganado Indians
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Flatonia (4-2, 1-2) and Ganado (3-4, 2-1) play for the first time since 2015, when they were last district opponents. Flatonia won that game 17-14. The Flatonia-Ganado winner is likely to be the second seed and the loser will likely be the third seed. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 1,008 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Riley Hurt and Noah Thedford have combined for 50 catches for 610 yards and six touchdowns.
District 15-2A, Division I
Refugio Bobcats at Freer Buckaroos
Last year: Refugio, 83-14.
Notes: Refugio (7-0, 3-0) and Freer (2-2, 2-1) play for the 16th time. Refugio leads the series 11-4. Refugio is ranked No. 2 in the state poll and would clinch the outright district championship and top seed with a win. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has passed for an area leading 1,422 yards and 18 touchdowns, and Antwaan Gross, Ethan Perez, Jordan Kelley and Kyler Brown have combined for 79 receptions for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Kenedy Lions at Three Rivers Bulldogs
Last year: Three Rivers, 41-32.
Notes: Kenedy (4-2, 2-1) and Three Rivers (2-3, 1-2) met in the bi-district playoffs last season. Kenedy would likely secure the second seed with a win. Kenedy’s J’ren Salais has rushed for 773 yards and 14 touchdowns.
District 16-2A, Division II
Yorktown Wildcats at Runge Yellowjackets, 7 p.m.
Last year: Yorktown, 47-6.
Notes: Yorktown (5-3, 4-1) seeks its third straight win over Runge (6-2, 4-1). The previous two wins came in non-district games. The Yorktown-Runge winner will be the second seed and the loser will be the third seed. Yorktown’s Kyle Alexander has passed for 1,223 yards and 15 touchdowns, Kalen Barefield and Russell Morehead have combined for 42 receptions for 809 yards and 10 touchdowns. Barefield has three interceptions and De’Quan Clay has four and returned them all for touchdowns.
Falls City Beavers at Woodsboro Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Falls City (6-2, 5-0) and Woodsboro (1-5, 1-3) last played in the 2018 regional playoffs. Falls City won that game 50-0. Falls City is ranked No. 9 in the state poll and has already clinched the top seed and can claim the outright district title with a win. Falls City’s offensive line had 28 pancake blocks in last week’s win over Agua Dulce. Woodsboro is playing its first game since Oct. 9.
SATURDAY
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
Shiner St. Paul Cardinals at Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians, 6 p.m.
Last year: St. Paul 21-14 & 20-16
Notes: St. Paul (3-1, 1-1) travels to Hallettsville’s Brahma Memorial Stadium to play Sacred Heart (1-2, 1-1) for the 60th time. Sacred Heart leads the series 36-21-2, but St. Paul has won eight of the last nine meetings. The teams played twice last year with St. Paul winning in district play and in the state championship game. Both teams suffered their district loss against San Antonio Holy Cross. St. Paul defeated Temple Central Texas Christian in district play, and Sacred Heart beat Schertz John Paul II.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
Compiled by Mike Forman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.