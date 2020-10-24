Friday’s Games
District 15-5A, Division II
Gregory-Portland at Victoria West, 7:30 p.m.
Victoria East at Corpus Christi King, 7:30 p.m., Buccaneer Stadium
TAPPS Division II, District 4
Victoria St. Joseph at The Woodlands Christian, 7 p.m.
District 12-4A, Division I
Columbia at El Campo, 7 p.m.
Needville at Bay City, 7 p.m.
District 15-4A, Division I
Calhoun at Alice, 7:30 p.m.
Beeville at Calallen, 7:30 p.m.
District 12-4A, Division II
Wharton at Sealy, 7:30 p.m.
District 13-4A, Division II
Cuero at Smithville, 7:30 p.m.
Navasota at Gonzales, 7:30 p.m.
District 12-3A, Division I
Columbus at Hallettsville, 7:30 p.m.
Hitchcock at Yoakum, 7:30 p.m.
District 15-3A, Division I
Edna at Industrial, 7:30 p.m.
Goliad at Palacios, 7:30 p.m.
District 14-3A, Division II
Van Vleck at East Bernard, 7:30 p.m.
Tidehaven at Danbury, 7:30 p.m.
Rice Consolidated at Brazos, 7:30 p.m.
District 15-3A, Division II
Natalia at Karnes City, 7:30 p.m.
Nixon-Smiley at Dilley, 7:30 p.m.
District 13-2A, Division I
Shiner at Schulenburg, 7:30 p.m.
Flatonia at Ganado, 7:30 p.m.
District 15-2A, Division I
Refugio at Freer, 7:30 p.m.
Kenedy at Three Rivers, 7:30 p.m.
District 16-2A, Division II
Yorktown at Runge, 7 p.m.
Falls City at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Shiner St. Paul at Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
