Football logo

Friday’s Games

District 15-5A, Division II

Gregory-Portland at Victoria West, 7:30 p.m.

Victoria East at Corpus Christi King, 7:30 p.m., Buccaneer Stadium

TAPPS Division II, District 4

Victoria St. Joseph at The Woodlands Christian, 7 p.m.

District 12-4A, Division I

Columbia at El Campo, 7 p.m.

Needville at Bay City, 7 p.m.

District 15-4A, Division I

Calhoun at Alice, 7:30 p.m.

Beeville at Calallen, 7:30 p.m.

District 12-4A, Division II

Wharton at Sealy, 7:30 p.m.

District 13-4A, Division II

Cuero at Smithville, 7:30 p.m.

Navasota at Gonzales, 7:30 p.m.

District 12-3A, Division I

Columbus at Hallettsville, 7:30 p.m.

Hitchcock at Yoakum, 7:30 p.m.

District 15-3A, Division I

Edna at Industrial, 7:30 p.m.

Goliad at Palacios, 7:30 p.m.

District 14-3A, Division II

Van Vleck at East Bernard, 7:30 p.m.

Tidehaven at Danbury, 7:30 p.m.

Rice Consolidated at Brazos, 7:30 p.m.

District 15-3A, Division II

Natalia at Karnes City, 7:30 p.m.

Nixon-Smiley at Dilley, 7:30 p.m.

District 13-2A, Division I

Shiner at Schulenburg, 7:30 p.m.

Flatonia at Ganado, 7:30 p.m.

District 15-2A, Division I

Refugio at Freer, 7:30 p.m.

Kenedy at Three Rivers, 7:30 p.m.

District 16-2A, Division II

Yorktown at Runge, 7 p.m.

Falls City at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Shiner St. Paul at Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.