Saturday
- Memphis 28, SMU 25
- ETBU 31, Sul Ross State 28
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 59, Howard Payne 14
- Sam Houston State 59, Dixie State 10
- Trinity 28, Birmingham Southern 27
- Jacksonville State 40, Abilene Christian 25
- Hardin-Simmons 56, Austin College 14
- Southwestern 24, Texas Lutheran 14
- Jackson State 41, Texas Southern 21
- North Texas 38, Southern Miss 14
- Texas State 27, Louisiana-Monroe 19
- Incarnate Word 55, Southeastern Louisiana 52
- Prairie View A&M 24, Alabama State 20
- Texas A&M-Kingsville 29, UT-Permian Basin 22
- Ottawa University-Arizona 61, Wayland Baptist 30
- TCU 30, Baylor 28
- Texas A&M 20, Auburn 3
- Charlotte 31, Rice 24
- Northwestern State 28, Houston Baptist 24
- Central Arkansas 63, Texas Wesleyan 3
- Stephen F. Austin 31, Eastern Kentucky 17
- Texas A&M-Commerce at Angelo State, 6 p.m.
- Lamar at Tarleton State, 6 p.m.
- Midwestern State at West Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
- SAGU at Texas College, 6 p.m.
- Texas at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
- Houston at South Florida, 6:30 p.m.
- UTSA at UTEP, 9:15 p.m.
