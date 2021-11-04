(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles at Victoria West Warriors
Last year: Veterans Memorial, 57-26.
Notes: Veterans Memorial (8-1, 6-1) travels to Victoria Memorial Stadium to play West (6-3, 5-2) for the fourth time. Veterans Memorial has won two of the three previous games. A Veterans Memorial win would give it a share of the district championship and top seed in the playoffs. If West wins, it would be the third seed and Veterans Memorial would be the fourth seed. West’s Braden Luedeker has passed for 1,625 yards and 12 touchdowns, D’andre Fillmore and Dion Green have combined for 72 receptions for 1,327 yards and 13 touchdowns. Brandon Thibodeaux shares the area lead with six interceptions and has returned one for a touchdown and Fillmore has five interceptions.
Victoria East Titans at Corpus Christi Moody Trojans
Last year: East 49, Moody 28.
Notes: East (5-4, 4-3) travels to Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium to wrap up the season against Moody (5-4, 3-4). East has won its previous five games against Moody. East’s Jadon Williams has passed for 1,643 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 964 yards and nine touchdowns, and Terrance Terrell has 37 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns.
Frassati Falcons vs. Victoria St. Joseph Flyers, at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Last year: St. Joseph, 61-8.
Notes: Frassati (4-5, 0-4) travels from Spring to Bloomington’s Bobcat Stadium to play St. Joseph (4-5, 0-4). Both teams wrap up the season seeking their first district win. St. Joseph has scored a total of 29 points in its four district games, and Frassati has scored a total of 7 and has been shut out in its last three games. St. Joseph’s Gage Barrera has rushed for 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Carter Nelson has three interceptions.
District 12-4A, Division I
Needville Bluejays at El Campo Ricebirds, 7 p.m.
Last year: El Campo, 40-21.
Notes: Needville (3-6, 1-3) visits El Campo (8-1, 4-0), which looks to claim the outright district championship after clinching a share of the title and the top seed last week. El Campo is ranked No. 3 in the state poll. El Campo has won seven of the last 11 games between the teams. El Campo’s Rueben Owens has rushed for an area-leading 2,056 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM & 106.6 FM.
Internet: KULPRadio.com.
Stafford Spartans at Bay City Blackcats, 7 p.m.
Last year: Stafford, 30-19.
Notes: Stafford (5-4, 3-1) can secure the second seed in the playoffs with a win over Bay City (2-6, 0-4). Bay City closes out the season seeking its first district win. Bay City’s Karius Luster has three interceptions.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM.
Internet: globecomsports.com
District 15-4A, Division I
Calhoun Sandcrabs at Calallen Wildcats
Last year: Calallen, 28-7.
Notes: Calhoun (5-3, 3-1) travels from Port Lavaca to Corpus Christi to play Calallen (8-1, 4-0) in the final game of the regular season for the fourth straight year. Calallen has won two of the three previous games. Calallen is ranked No. 8 in the state poll, and would claim the outright district championship with a win. Calhoun would earn a share of the district title with a win. If Calallen wins, Calhoun would either be the second or third seed depending on the outcome of the Beeville-Corpus Christi Miller game. Calhoun’s Esteban Cruz has rushed for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.
Beeville Trojans at Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers
Last year: Miller, 86-76.
Notes: Beeville (4-5, 2-2) travels to Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium to play Miller (6-3, 3-1). Both teams have clinched playoff berths. The final seeding will be determined by the outcome of this game and the Calhoun-Calallen game. The teams combined to score 162 points in last season’s game.
Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM.
District 12-4A, Division II
Wharton Tigers at Royal Falcons
Last year: Royal, 43-21.
Notes: Wharton (0-9, 0-4) travels to Brookshire to wrap up the season against Royal (3-6, 0-4). Wharton looks to end a 20-game losing streak.
District 13-4A, Division II
Cuero Gobblers at Gonzales Apaches
Last year: Cuero, 56-7.
Notes: Cuero (8-1, 4-0) travels to Apache Stadium to play Gonzales (2-7, 0-4) for the 83rd time. Cuero leads the series 48-34, and has won 16 of the last 18 games between the teams. Cuero is ranked No. 7 in the state poll, and has clinched a share of the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs. Cuero’s Tycen Williams has rushed for 1,133 yards and 21 touchdowns, Jerry Rossett has passed for 1,741 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Exavier Durham and LeBron Johnson have combined for 73 receptions for 1,250 yards and 10 touchdowns. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson has passed 1,162 yards and 11 touchdowns. Gonzales’ Braden Barfield has 28 catches for 365 yards and one touchdown, and shares the area lead with six interceptions.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM.
Internet: gonzalesradio.com.
Livestream: youtube.com.
District 12-3A, Division I
Hitchcock Bulldogs at Hallettsville Brahmas
Last year: Hallettsville, 54-39.
Notes: Hitchcock (5-4, 2-2) and Hallettsville (7-2, 3-1) close out the regular season with playoff seeding at stake. Hallettsville would clinch the second seed with a win. Hitchcock would be the fourth seed with a loss. A Hitchcock win and a Yoakum win over Hempstead would create a three-way tie for second place and bring the district’s points formula into play. Hallettsville dropped from No. 3 to No. 8 in the state poll following last week’s loss to Columbus. Hallettsville’s Price Pruett has rushed for 1,054 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Hempstead Bobcats at Yoakum Bulldogs
Last year: Yoakum, 62-13.
Notes: Hempstead (0-8, 0-4) takes a 24-game losing streak into its game against Yoakum (6-3, 2-2). Yoakum’s three losses have come against state-ranked teams. Yoakum would be no worse than the third seed with a win. Yoakum’s Jayden Jones has rushed for 1,452 yards and 21 touchdowns.
District 15-3A, Division I
Goliad Tigers at Industrial Cobras
Last year: Industrial, 55-14.
Notes: Goliad (6-3, 3-2) travels to Vanderbilt to play Industrial (7-2, 4-1) with playoff seeding at stake. Industrial has won two of the last three games between the teams. Industrial would clinch the second seed with a win. With a win, Goliad could create either a two-way or three-way tie for second place pending the outcome of the Orange Grove-Aransas Pass game. Goliad’s Reese Ruhnke has passed for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns, and Jesse Martinez has 27 catches for 419 yards and one touchdown. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 1,019 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM.
Mathis Pirates at Palacios Sharks
Last year: Palacios, 33-13.
Notes: Mathis (2-7, 1-4) and Palacios (1-8, 1-4) close out their seasons. Each team’s win in district play came against Aransas Pass. Palacios’ Anthony White has passed for 1,061 yards and eight touchdowns.
District 14-3A, Division II
East Bernard Brahmas at Van Vleck Leopards
Last year: East Bernard, 59-14.
Notes: East Bernard (8-1, 4-0) and Van Vleck (6-3, 4-0) meet for the outright district championship and the top seed in the playoffs. This is the 10th straight season the teams have played and East Bernard has won the previous nine games. East Bernard has won eight consecutive games, and Van Vleck has won its last six games. Van Vleck’s Cam Austin has rushed for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Corey Austin has three interceptions.
Internet: KULPRadio.com & globecomsports.com.
Danbury Panthers at Tidehaven Tigers
Last year: Tidehaven, 39-0.
Notes: Danbury (4-5, 2-2) travels to El Maton to play Tidehaven (4-4, 2-2) for the 18th consecutive season with the third and fourth playoff seeds at stake. Tidehaven has a 13-4 edge during that span. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow has rushed for 953 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Jose Martinez has three interceptions and returned them all for touchdowns.
Internet: globecomsports.com.
Brazos Cougars at Rice Consolidated Raiders
Last year: Rice Consolidated by forfeit.
Notes: Brazos (1-8, 0-4) travels from Wallis to Altair to play Rice Consolidated (2-7, 0-4) in the final game for both teams. Rice Consolidated has won the last three meetings between the teams, including last year’s game that was decided by forfeit. Rice Consolidated’s Dyren Johnson has intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown.
District 15-3A, Division II
Karnes City Badgers at Natalia Mustangs
Last year: Natalia, 62-20.
Notes: Karnes City (3-6, 2-3) travels to Natalia (7-2, 4-1) needing a win or help to clinch a playoff berth. Karnes City would be the fourth seed with a win. Karnes City’s Warrick Thompson has 32 catches for 536 yards and eight touchdowns, and has intercepted five passes and returned one for a touchdown.
Dilley Wolves at Nixon-Smiley Mustangs
Last year: Nixon-Smiley, 26-7.
Notes: Dilley (5-4. 1-4) and Nixon-Smiley (3-6, 1-4) play for the 12th consecutive season. Dilley owns a 6-5 advantage during that span. Each team won its first district game last week. Nixon-Smiley could claim the fourth playoff seed with a win, a Natalia win over Karnes City and a Stockdale win over George West.
District 13-2A, Division I
Schulenburg Shorthorns at Shiner Comanches
Last year: Shiner, 48-21.
Notes: Schulenburg (4-5, 1-2) and Shiner (9-0, 3-0) have each determined their playoff seeds. Schulenburg will be the fourth seed, and Shiner will be the top seed and would claim the outright district title with a win. Shiner is ranked No. 2 in the state poll, and has won 31 consecutive regular-season games. Shiner has allowed a total of seven points in three district games. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks has rushed for 1,302 yards and 22 touchdowns. Shiner’s Drew Wenske has five interceptions, and Eli Fric has three interceptions and has returned one for a touchdown.
Ganado Indians at Flatonia Bulldogs
Last year: Ganado, 28-10.
Notes: Ganado (4-5, 2-1) and Flatonia (4-3, 2-1) play with the winner claiming the second seed and the loser getting the third seed in the playoffs. Both teams have defeated Schulenburg and Weimar and lost to Shiner. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 1,386 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Riley Hurt and Josiah Sterling have combined for 82 receptions for 894 yards and eight touchdowns.
District 15-2A, Division I
Freer Buckaroos at Refugio Bobcats
Last year: Refugio, 62-0.
Notes: Freer (3-5, 1-2) and Refugio (9-0, 3-0) play for the 17th time. Refugio leads the series 12-4. Freer will be the fourth seed in the playoffs. Refugio is ranked No. 1 in the state poll, and has wrapped up at least a share of the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs. Refugio has won 31 straight district games. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine, who did not play last week, has passed for 1,798 yards and 29 touchdowns. Refugio freshman Kelan Brown made his first start at quarterback and passed for 244 yards and seven touchdowns. Refugio’s Jordan Kelley has 36 receptions for 698 yards and 10 touchdowns. Kelley and Antwaan Gross each have three interceptions and have each returned one for a touchdown.
Three Rivers Bulldogs at Kenedy Lions
Last year: Kenedy, 20-13.
Notes: Three Rivers (6-3, 2-1) and Kenedy (6-2, 2-1) meet for the second straight season with the second- and third-playoff seeds on the line. Kenedy’s Geovanni Gibson and Jaydin Chapa have combined to rush for 1,364 yards and 17 touchdowns.
District 16-2A, Division II
Woodsboro Eagles at Falls City Beavers, 7 p.m.
Last year: Falls City, 55-0.
Notes: Woodsboro (3-5, 3-2) and Falls City (8-1, 5-0) have already locked up their playoff seeds. Woodsboro will be the fourth seed. Falls City will be the top seed and can secure the outright district title with a win. Falls City is ranked No. 6 in the state poll. Falls City has yielded a total of 12 points in district play. Falls City’s Wesley Molina has four interceptions.
Runge Yellowjackets at Yorktown Wildcats, 7 p.m.
Last year: Yorktown, 55-33.
Notes: Runge (1-7, 1-4) and Yorktown (6-3, 4-1) played for second place last season. Yorktown won that game and has already secured the second seed this season with a win over Louise last week. Runge picked up its first win of the season against Pettus last week. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for an area-leading 2,083 yards and 20 touchdowns. Yorktown’s Kalen Barefield has an area-leading 53 receptions for 914 yards and 11 touchdowns, and De’Quan Clay has 28 catches for 517 yards and four touchdowns.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
St. Paul Cardinals at. John Paul II Guardians.
Last year: St. Paul, 49-21.
Notes: St. Paul (6-1, 3-0) travels from Shiner to Cibolo Steele’s Lehnoff Stadium to play John Paul II (2-7, 0-3). St. Paul has won five straight games and has already wrapped up the top seed in the Division IV playoffs and earned a first-round bye. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 1,439 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Internet: txthunderradio.com.
Sacred Heart Indians at Holy Cross Knights, 6:30 p.m.
Last year: Holy Cross, 27-14.
Notes: Sacred Heart (6-3, 2-1) travels from Hallettsville to San Antonio to play Holy Cross (4-4, 2-1). Sacred Heart has already secured the second seed in the Division IV playoffs. Holy Cross will be the top seed in the Division III playoffs. Sacred Heart’s Austin Kutac has passed for 933 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Brady Haas has 28 catches for 420 yards and four touchdowns.
Livestream: shboosters.com.
Compiled by Mike Forman.
