(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
- Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Victoria West
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi Moody
TAPPS Division III, District 4
- Spring Frassati vs. St. Joseph, at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
District 12-4A, Division I
- Needville at El Campo, 7 p.m.
- Stafford at Bay City, 7 p.m.
District 15-4A, Division I
- Calhoun at Corpus Christi Calallen
- Beeville at Corpus Christi Miller
District 12-4A, Division II
- Wharton at Royal
District 13-4A, Division II
- Cuero at Gonzales
District 12-3A, Division I
- Hitchcock at Hallettsville
- Hempstead at Yoakum
District 15-3A, Division I
- Goliad at Industrial
- Mathis at Palacios
District 14-3A, Division II
- East Bernard at Van Vleck
- Danbury at Tidehaven
- Brazos at Rice Consolidated
District 15-3A, Division II
- Dilley at Nixon-Smiley
- Karnes City at Natalia
District 13-2A, Division I
- Schulenburg at Shiner
- Ganado at Flatonia
District 15-2A, Division I
- Freer at Refugio
- Three Rivers at Kenedy
District 16-2A, Division II
- Woodsboro at Falls City, 7 p.m.
- Runge at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
- Shiner St. Paul at Schertz John Paul II, 7 p.m.
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart at San Antonio Holy Cross, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.