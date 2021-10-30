Football logo

(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

FRIDAY

District 15-5A, Division I

  • Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Victoria West
  • Victoria East at Corpus Christi Moody

TAPPS Division III, District 4

  • Spring Frassati vs. St. Joseph, at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

District 12-4A, Division I

  • Needville at El Campo, 7 p.m.
  • Stafford at Bay City, 7 p.m.

District 15-4A, Division I

  • Calhoun at Corpus Christi Calallen
  • Beeville at Corpus Christi Miller

District 12-4A, Division II

  • Wharton at Royal

District 13-4A, Division II

  • Cuero at Gonzales

District 12-3A, Division I

  • Hitchcock at Hallettsville
  • Hempstead at Yoakum

District 15-3A, Division I

  • Goliad at Industrial
  • Mathis at Palacios

District 14-3A, Division II

  • East Bernard at Van Vleck
  • Danbury at Tidehaven
  • Brazos at Rice Consolidated

District 15-3A, Division II

  • Dilley at Nixon-Smiley
  • Karnes City at Natalia

District 13-2A, Division I

  • Schulenburg at Shiner
  • Ganado at Flatonia

District 15-2A, Division I

  • Freer at Refugio
  • Three Rivers at Kenedy

District 16-2A, Division II

  • Woodsboro at Falls City, 7 p.m.
  • Runge at Yorktown, 7 p.m.

TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3

  • Shiner St. Paul at Schertz John Paul II, 7 p.m.
  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart at San Antonio Holy Cross, 6:30 p.m.

