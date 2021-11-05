FRIDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
- Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 26, Victoria West 24
- Victoria East 51, Corpus Christi Moody 44
TAPPS Division III, District 4
- St. Joseph 55, Spring Frassati 24
District 12-4A, Division I
- El Campo 56, Needville 21
- Stafford 43, Bay City 6
District 15-4A, Division I
- Corpus Christi Calallen 33, Calhoun 21
- Corpus Christi Miller 28, Beeville 24
District 12-4A, Division II
- Royal 37, Wharton 21
District 13-4A, Division II
- Cuero 51, Gonzales 6
District 12-3A, Division I
- Hallettsville 45, Hitchcock 24
- Yoakum 54, Hempstead 0
District 15-3A, Division I
- Industrial 28, Goliad 7
- Mathis 30, Palacios 28
District 14-3A, Division II
- Van Vleck 19, East Bernard 14
- Tidehaven 49, Danbury 8
- Rice Consolidated 49, Brazos 26
District 15-3A, Division II
- Nixon-Smiley 22, Dilley 19
- Karnes City 35, Natalia 28
District 13-2A, Division I
- Shiner 46, Schulenburg 2
- Ganado 33, Flatonia 32
District 15-2A, Division I
- Refugio 68, Freer 0
- Kenedy 14, Three Rivers 7
District 16-2A, Division II
- Falls City 48, Woodsboro 0
- Yorktown 49, Runge 7
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
- Shiner St. Paul 51, Schertz John Paul II 14
- San Antonio Holy Cross 31, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16
