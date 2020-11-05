FRIDAY
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
TAPPS Division II, District 4
Victoria St. Joseph Flyers at Spring Frassati Falcons, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: St. Joseph (1-3, 0-3) travels to Tomball Rosehill Christian to play Frassati (0-5, 0-3). St. Joseph has scored a total of 26 points in its three district losses, and Frassati has scored a total of 13 points in its three district losses.
District 12-4, Division I
El Campo Ricebirds at Needville Blue Jays, 7 p.m.
Last year: Needville, 47-27.
Notes: El Campo (7-1, 4-0) and Needville (6-3, 4-0) meet with the district championship and top seed in the playoffs on the line. Needville has won the last three games between the teams after El Campo had won the previous six. El Campo has won six straight games and is ranked No. 6 in the state poll. El Campo’s Johntre Davis has rushed for 1,247 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Rueben Owens has rushed for 1,072 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM & 106.6 FM
Internet: KULPRadio.com
Bay City Blackcats at Stafford Spartans, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Bay City (5-4, 1-3) travels to Stafford (3-6, 2-2) needing a win to make the playoffs. Bay City would be the third seed with a win and a Brazosport win over Columbia. If Columbia defeats Brazosport, Bay City would need to win by four points or more to become the fourth seed. Bay City’s Avery Smith has passed for 1,281 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Ray Bibbins has 31 receptions for 573 yards and seven touchdowns, and also has three interceptions.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM
Internet: globecomsports.com
District 15-4A, Division I
Calallen Wildcats at Calhoun Sandcrabs
Last year: Calhoun, 17-6.
Notes: Calallen (7-2, 4-0) travels from Corpus Christi to Port Lavaca’s Sandcrab Stadium to play Calhoun (8-1, 4-0) with the district championship and top seed in the playoffs on the line. Calhoun has won eight straight games, including a forfeit win over Alice last week, and is ranked No. 3 in the state poll. Calallen has won six straight games, including a forfeit win over Alice, and is ranked No. 4 in the state poll. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for 1,516 yards and 19 touchdowns, and Jarius Stewart has rushed for 1,114 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers at Beeville Trojans
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Miller (5-4, 2-2) travels to Beeville (2-7, 0-4) having wrapped up the third seed. Miller has scored 40 points or more in seven of its nine games. Beeville looks to end a five-game losing streak. Beeville’s William Harper has passed for 1,276 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Jalen Spicer has 35 receptions for 578 yards and nine touchdowns.
Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM
District 12-4A, Division II
Royal Falcons at Wharton Tigers
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Royal (0-5, 0-4) and Wharton (0-9, 0-4) seek their first win of the season. Wharton’s Keijon Waddell has rushed for 1,056 yards and four touchdowns, Sterling Harris has passed for 1,497 yards and 12 touchdowns, and James Jones has an area-leading 38 receptions for 659 yards and six touchdowns.
District 13-4A, Division II
Gonzales Apaches at Cuero Gobblers
Last year: Gonzales, 21-20.
Notes: Gonzales (1-8, 0-4) travels to Gobbler Stadium to play Cuero (4-5, 2-2) for the 82nd time. Cuero leads the series 47-34 and has won 15 of the last 17 games. Cuero has clinched a playoff berth, but could be the second, third or fourth seed depending on the outcome of this game, Giddings at Navasota and Smithville at La Grange. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson has passed for 831 yards and seven touchdowns. Cuero’s Jerry Rossett has passed for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Exavier Durham and Breck Eleby have combined for 47 receptions for 656 yards and seven touchdowns.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM
Internet: gobblersports.com
District 12-3A, Division I
Hallettsville Brahmas at Hitchcock Bulldogs
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Hallettsville (7-2, 4-0) travels to Hitchcock (5-4, 1-3) seeking the outright district championship. Hallettsville has already wrapped up a share of the district title and the top seed. Hallettsville’s Johnathon Brooks has rushed for an area-leading 1,582 yards and 29 touchdowns, Trace Patek has passed for 1,219 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Ty Gerke has 29 catches for 399 yards and one touchdown.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
Yoakum Bulldogs at Hempstead Bobcats
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Yoakum (6-2, 2-2) travels to Hempstead (0-8, 0-4) looking to wrap up the third seed. Yoakum bounced back from losses to Columbus and Hallettsville to defeat Hitchcock last week. Yoakum’s Blake Gordon has passed for 814 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Jayden Jones, Deandre Enoch-Johnson and Dorien Hights have combined to rush for 1,504 yards and 11 touchdowns.
District 15-4A, Division I
Industrial Cobras at Goliad Tigers
Last year: Industrial, 38-7.
Notes: Industrial (8-1, 5-0) travels from Vanderbilt to play Goliad (0-8, 0-5) for the third straight year. The teams split the previous two games. Industrial is looking to claim the outright district championship. Industrial has already earned a share of the district title and the top seed, and moved into the state poll this week at No. 10. Goliad suffered its second consecutive one-point loss last week. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 1,222 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns. Davis and Jackson Fluitt have combined for seven interceptions.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM
Palacios Sharks at Orange Grove Bulldogs
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Palacios (5-3, 3-2) travels to Orange Grove (6-2, 3-2) with the third and fourth playoff seeds at stake. Palacios is coming off a win over Goliad, and Orange Grove defeated Mathis last week. Palacios’ Gary Haynes has rushed for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Anthony White has passed for 927 yards and eight touchdowns.
District 14-3A, Division II
Tidehaven Tigers at Danbury Panthers
Last year: Tidehaven, 39-8.
Notes: Tidehaven (4-4, 2-2) travels from El Maton to play Danbury (1-5, 0-4) for the 17th consecutive season. The game was postponed from last week. Tidehaven holds a 12-4 edge during that span. Tidehaven would be the second seed with a win. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow has passed for 827 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Austin Smith has 22 receptions for 505 yards and seven touchdowns.
Internet: globecomsports.com
Rice Consolidated Raiders at Brazos Cougars
Last year: Rice Consolidated, 38-14.
Notes: Rice Consolidated (3-5. 2-2) travels from Altair to Wallis to play Brazos (2-6. 1-3) for the third straight season in a game postponed from last week. The previous two meetings were non-district games. Rice Consolidated would be the third seed with a win, and a Tidehaven win over Danbury.
District 15-3A, Division II
Karnes City Badgers at Stockdale Brahmas
Last year: Karnes City, 34-7.
Notes: Karnes City (3-6, 2-3) and Stockdale (4-3, 4-1) play for the 19th consecutive season. Stockdale holds a 10-8 advantage during that span and the last two games were non-district contests. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 9 but postponed. Karnes City’s Ryan Mathis has passed for 1,097 yards and eight touchdowns, and Aaron Smith has 33 receptions for 507 yards and five touchdowns.
District 16-2A, Division II
Woodsboro Eagles at Agua Dulce Longhorns, 7 p.m.
Last year: Agua Dulce, 56-0.
Notes: Woodsboro (1-6, 1-4) travels to play Agua Dulce (0-5, 0-5) in a game that was originally scheduled for Oct. 16 but postponed. Agua Dulce had lost 13 straight games to Woodsboro before last season.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
Schertz John Paul II Guardians at Shiner St. Paul Cardinals
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: John Paul II (2-2, 0-2) and St. Paul (4-1, 2-1) last played in 2017. St. Paul won that game 35-14. St. Paul has won its last two games after losing to Division III San Antonio Holy Cross. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 732 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Non-District
Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians at Austin St. Dominic Savio Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Did not play.
Notes: Sacred Heart (1-3) was able to fill an open date by scheduling a game at St. Dominic Savio (1-4). Sacred Heart is coming off a loss to Shiner St. Paul. St. Dominic Savio lost last week to Temple Central Texas Christian, a district foe of Sacred Heart.
Compiled by Mike Forman
