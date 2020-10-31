WEEK 11 AREA SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Game
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi Ray, 7 p.m., Buccaneer Stadium
Friday’s Games
TAPPS Division II, District 4
- Victoria St. Joseph at Spring Frassati, 7 p.m.
District 12-4A, Division I
- El Campo at Needville, 7 p.m.
- Bay City at Stafford, 7 p.m.
District 15-4A, Division I
- Corpus Christi Calallen at Calhoun, 7:30 p.m.
- Corpus Christi Miller at Beeville, 7:30 p.m.
District 12-4A, Division II
- Royal at Wharton, 7:30 p.m.
District 13-4A, Division II
- Gonzales at Cuero, 7:30 p.m.
District 12-3A, Division II
- Hallettsville at Hitchcock, 7:30 p.m.
- Yoakum at Hempstead, 7:30 p.m.
District 15-3A, Division I
- Industrial at Goliad, 7:30 p.m.
- Palacios at Orange Grove, 7:30 p.m.
District 14-3A, Division II
- Tidehaven at Danbury, 7:30 p.m.
- Rice Consolidated at Brazos, 7:30 p.m.
District 15-3A, Division II
- Karnes City at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.
District 16-2A, Division II
- Woodsboro at Agua Dulce, 7 p.m.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
Schertz John Paul II at Shiner St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.