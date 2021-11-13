Saturday
- SMU 55, UCF 28 SMU
- Houston 37, Temple 8
- Baylor 27, Oklahoma 14
- Arizona Christian 54, Wayland Baptist 16
- West Texas A&M 52, Bethel College 9
- Sam Houston State 42, Eastern Kentucky 28
- Western Kentucky 42, Rice 21
- Abilene Christian 29, Tarleton State 3
- Howard Payne 49, Austin College 21
- Belhaven 41, East Texas Baptist 7
- Hardin-Simmons 65, Texas Lutheran 0
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 77, McMurry 3
- Midwestern State 36, UT-Permian Basin 30
- Georgia Southern 38, Texas State 30
- McNeese State 44, Houston Baptist 3
- Alcorn State 31, Prairie View A&M 29
- Louisiana College 77, Texas College 12
- Alabama A&M 52, Texas Southern 49
- Lyon College 48, Texas Wesleyan 13
- Trinity 55, Rhodes 21
- UTSA 27, Southern Miss 17
- Texas Tech 41, Iowa State 38
- North Texas 20, UTEP 17
- Incarnate Word 27, Nicholls State 23
- Jacksonville State 38, Lamar 7
- SAGU 41, Langston 24
- Stephen F. Austin 27, Central Arkansas 14
- Texas A&M-Commerce 30, Eastern New Mexico 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.