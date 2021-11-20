Friday
- Houston 31, Memphis 13
Saturday
- West Virginia 31, Texas 28
- Texas A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 3
- Coastal Carolina 35, Texas State 21
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 13, Trinity 3, NCAA Division III First Round
- SAGU 31, Sterling College 14, NCCAA Victory Bowl
- Sam Houston 35, Abilene Christian 9
- Incarnate Word 55, Houston Baptist 14
- Alabama State 24, Texas Southern 21
- UTSA 34, UAB 31
- Cincinnati 48, SMU 14
- TCU 31, Kansas 28
- UTEP 38, Rice 28
- Stephen F. Austin 42, Lamar 6
- Baylor 20, Kansas State 10
