Friday
- Texas 22, Kansas State 17
- UAB 42, UTEP 25
- Iowa State 48, TCU 14
Saturday
- Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24
- Houston 45, UConn 17
- Rice 35, Louisiana Tech 31
- North Texas 45, UTSA 23
- Texas State 24, Arkansas State 22
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 42, Birmingham-Southern 7
- Angelo State 20, Nebraska-Kearney 7
- Incarnate Word 35, Stephen F. Austin 28, OT
- Mississippi Valley State 24, Prairie View A&M 19
- Tulsa 34, SMU 31
