(Games are non-district and start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Edna Cowboys at Bay City Blackcats
Last year:
- Did not play
Notes
- : Edna (0-1) lost its season opener to East Bernard, and Bay City (1-0) defeated Sweeny to snap a 10-game losing streak. Bay City’s Robert Jones was named Texas Football’s Class 4A Coach of the Week in his debut at his alma mater. Bay City’s Avery Smith rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Sweeny. The game will mark the opening of Bay City’s Memorial Stadium.
Radio
- : KIOX, 96.1 FM & KKHA, 92.5 FM
Internet
- : @mikeforman21
Calhoun Sandcrabs at Stafford Spartans, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Calhoun, 63-14.
Notes
- : Calhoun (0-1) travels from Port Lavaca seeking its third straight win over Stafford (0-1). Calhoun has outscored Stafford 91-21 in their two previous games. Calhoun fell from No. 5 to No. 8 in the Class 4A, Division I state rankings after losing to No. 1 Waco La Vega. Stafford lost to Huffman Hargrave 28-14. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson rushed for 116 yards and one touchdown, and Jarius Stewart rushed for 112 yards against La Vega.
Radio
- : KNAL, 93.3 FM
Sinton Pirates at Beeville Trojans
Last year:
- Beeville, 34-20
Notes
- : Beeville (0-1) has won its last two games against Sinton (0-1) after losing its previous five. Beeville lost to Boerne in its season opener, and Sinton was defeated by Orange Grove.
Radio
- : KTKO, 105.7 FM
Columbia Roughnecks at Wharton Tigers
Last year:
- Columbia, 34-20.
Notes
- : Columbia (0-1) has won two of its last three games against Wharton (0-1). Columbia lost its season opener to Smithville, and Wharton was defeated by Navasota. Wharton’s Sterling Harris passed for 149 yards and one touchdown against Navasota, and James Jones and Eric Johnson combined for seven receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown.
Wimberley Texans at Cuero Gobblers
Last year:
- Cuero, 34-28.
Notes
- : Wimberley (1-0) and Cuero (0-1) were district opponents the last two seasons. Cuero’s win over Wimberley last year was the last loss it suffered before advancing to the Class 4A, Division II state final. Wimberley opened the season with a win over Canyon Lake, while Cuero lost to La Vernia. Cuero’s Breck Eleby passed for 146 yards and three touchdowns against La Vernia.
Internet
- : @TylerTyre
Burnet Bulldogs at Gonzales Apaches
Last year:
- Did not play.
Notes
- : Burnet (1-0) makes the 116-mile trip to play Gonzales (1-0). Burnet opened the season with a blowout win over Jarrell, Gonzales lost to El Campo, which is now ranked No. 6 in the Class 4A, Division I state poll.
Radio
- : KCTI, 88.1 FM
Industrial Cobras at Hallettsville Brahmas
Last year:
- Industrial, 40-34.
Notes
- : Industrial (1-0) travels from Vanderbilt to play Hallettsville (0-1) for the 34th time. Hallettsville leads the series 17-16, but Industrial has won the last two games. Industrial opened the season with a win over Ganado. Hallettsville lost to Shiner, ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll, and fell from No. 8 to No. 10 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll. Industrial’s Matthew Davis rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns against Ganado. Hallettsville’s Johnathon Brooks rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns against Shiner.
- : @reycastillo361
Yoakum Bulldogs at Smithville Tigers
Last year:
- Did not play.
Notes
- : Yoakum (1-0) and Smithville (1-0) attempt to continue their season-opening success. Yoakum beat Palacios, and Smithville defeated Columbia. Yoakum’s Blake Gordon passed for 136 yards and three touchdowns, and Dorian Hights rushed for 129 yards and one touchdown against Palacios.
Radio
- : KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet
Marion Bulldogs at Goliad Tigers
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Goliad (1-0) won its last two games against Marion (1-0) dating back to 2017. Marion won its season opener against Karnes City, and Goliad lost to Rice Consolidated.
Rice Consolidated Raiders at Palacios Sharks
Last year:
- Palacios, 41-0.
Notes
- : Rice Consolidated (1-0) travels from Altair to play Palacios (0-1) for the ninth consecutive season. Rice Consolidated had won seven straight over Palacios until last season and they were all district games. Rice Consolidated dropped to Class 3A, Division II this season and won its opener against Goliad. Palacios lost to Yoakum. Rice Consolidated’s Brandon James rushed for 118 yards and one touchdown against Goliad.
Tidehaven Tigers at Ganado Indians
Last year:
- Tidehaven, 45-28.
Notes
- : Tidehaven (1-0) travels from El Maton seeking its third straight win over Ganado (0-1). The previous two wins came in district games. Tidehaven opened the season with a win over Weimar. Ganado lost to Industrial and dropped out of the state rankings. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow passed for 107 yards and two touchdowns against Weimar. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero rushed for 116 yards and one touchdown against Industrial.
Internet
- : @mayirsi
Boling Bulldogs at Van Vleck Leopards
Last year:
- Did not play.
Notes
- : Boling (0-0) and Van Vleck (0-1) play for the seventh time since 2012. Van Vleck has a 4-2 edge during that span. Van Vleck lost its season opener against Hitchcock.
- Internet: globecomsports.com
Refugio Bobcats at George West Longhorns
Last year:
- Did not play.
Notes
- : Refugio (1-0) and George West (1-0) meet in a clash of state-ranked teams. Refugio is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I poll. George West is ranked No. 7 in the Class 3A, Division II poll. Refugio won its season opener against Class 4A, Division II Devine. George West defeated Corpus Christi West Oso. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine passed for 237 yards and two touchdowns against Devine, and Antwaan Gross, Ethan Perez and Kyler Brown combined for 10 receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns.
Three Rivers Bulldogs at Nixon-Smiley Mustangs
Last year:
- Three Rivers (0-1) and Nixon-Smiley (1-0) play for the first time since 2017. Nixon-Smiley won that game 30-14. Nixon-Smiley opened the season with a win over Bloomington and is attempting to go 2-0 for the first time since 2015. Three Rivers lost to Falls City. Nixon-Smiley’s Xavier Arias rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns, and Mario Ponce rushed for 106 yards against Bloomington.
Shiner Comanches at Blanco Panthers
Last year:
- Did not play.
Notes
- : Shiner (1-0) travels to Blanco (1-0) to play its second Class 3A, Division I team. Shiner opened the season with a win over Hallettsville and retained the No. 1 ranking in the Class 2A, Division I state poll. Blanco defeated Yorktown. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks rushed for 73 yards and one touchdown, caught a 26-yard touchdown pass, had an interception, made 10 tackles and had two caused fumbles against Hallettsville.
Weimar Wildcats at Yorktown Wildcats
Last year:
- Weimar, 49-18.
Notes
- : Weimar (0-1) and Yorktown (0-1) play for the 15th time. Weimar leads the series 9-5, including last year’s win, which was a district game. Weimar was shut out by Tidehaven in its season opener, and Yorktown did not score against Blanco.
Schulenburg Shorthorns at Brazos Cougars
Last year:
- Did not play.
Notes
- : Schulenburg (1-0) travels to Wallis to play Brazos (0-1) for the first time since 2017 when they were district opponents. Brazos won that game 42-29. Schulenburg blanked Stockdale to give Walt Brock a win in his debut as head coach. Brazos lost to Anderson-Shiro.
Flatonia Bulldogs at Stockdale Brahmas
Last year:
- Did not play.
Notes
- : Flatonia (1-0) visits Stockdale (1-0), attempting to start the season 2-0 for the third straight year. Flatonia defeated Runge in its season opener. Stockdale lost to Schulenburg.
Bloomington Bobcats at Louise Hornets
Last year:
- Bloomington, 20-7.
Notes
- : Bloomington (0-1) goes for its third straight win over Louise (0-0). Bloomington lost to Nixon-Smiley in its season opener. Louise’s season opener was canceled when a Danbury student tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats at Kenedy Lions
Last year:
- Skidmore-Tynan (0-0) and Kenedy (0-0) play for the first time since 2015. Kenedy won that game 27-25. Kenedy was unable to play its season opener against Karnes County rival Karnes City because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
Poth Pirates at Falls City Beavers
Last year:
- Poth, 41-8.
Notes
- : Class 3A, Division II Poth (1-0) and Class 2A, Division II Falls City (1-0) play for the 33rd straight year. Poth has a 24-8 edge during that span. Poth opened the season with a win over Lytle. Falls City defeated Three Rivers giving coach Mark Kirchhoff a successful debut in his second stint at the school. Falls City is ranked No. 7 in the state poll. Falls City’s Jaxson Pipes rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, and Grant Jendrusch rushed for 101 yards and one touchdown against Three Rivers.
Burton Panthers at Runge Yellowjackets
Last year:
- Did not play.
Note:
- Burton (0-1) makes the 125-mile trip to play Runge (0-1). Burton lost its season opener to Holland. Runge was defeated by Flatonia. Runge’s Ivan Mendoza returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown against Flatonia.
SATURDAY
Non-District
Woodville Eagles vs. Karnes City Badgers, 6 p.m., at Edna
Last year:
- Did not play.
Notes
- : Karnes City (0-1) plays Woodville (0-0) in its second consecutive Saturday game. Karnes City played Marion last week after its scheduled game with Kenedy was called off because of positive COVID-19 tests by Kenedy. Danbury also had a positive test. Woodville is coached by former Yorktown coach Ty Robinson. Karnes City’s Aaron Smith caught six passes for 97 yards against Marion.
