(Games are non-district and start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY
Beeville Trojans at Victoria West Warriors
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Beeville (0-1) travels to Memorial Stadium to play Victoria West (0-1) for the fifth time and the first time since 2013. West leads the series 3-1 and the previous four meetings were district games. West lost its opener to Lockhart, and Beeville was defeated by Flour Bluff, a district opponent of West. West’s Brandon Luedeker has passed for 103 yards.
- Twitter: @FowlerSports14
Victoria East Titans at Alice Coyotes
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: East (0-1) plays Alice (0-1) for the third time and the first time since 2015 when they were district opponents. Alice won the previous two games. East lost its opener against Columbia, and Alice was defeated by Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, a district opponent of East. East’s Jadon Williams has passed for 284 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns.
St. Joseph Flyers at Karnes City Badgers
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: St. Joseph (0-0) travels to Karnes City (0-1) to open the season. St. Joseph went 3-4 last season and advanced to the second round of the TAPPS Division II playoffs. Karnes City lost to Kenedy in its opener.
- Twitter: @mayirsi
Bay City Blackcats at Edna Cowboys
- Last year: Bay City, 41-11.
- Notes: Bay City (1-0) travels to Cowboy Memorial Stadium to play Edna (1-0). Bay City coach Robert Jones and Edna coach Jimmie Mitchell started their second seasons with wins. Bay City defeated Sweeny, and Edna beat East Bernard, which was ranked No. 9 in the Class 3A, Division II state poll. Bay City’s Jada Andrews has rushed for 109 yards and one touchdown. Edna’s Jaiden Clay has passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 158 yards and one touchdown.
- Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM & KIOX, 96.1 FM.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
Fulshear Chargers at El Campo Ricebirds
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Fulshear (1-0) and El Campo (1-0) were district opponents in 2018 and 2019 and El Campo won both meetings. Fulshear opened with a win over Cleveland. El Campo defeated Gonzales in its opener and moved from No. 4 to No. 3 in the Class 4A, Division I state poll. El Campo’s Rueben Owens has rushed for 180 yards and four touchdowns, and Johntre Davis has rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
- Radio: KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM.
- Internet: KULPradio.com.
Stafford Spartans at Calhoun Sandcrabs, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Calhoun, 40-14.
- Notes: Stafford (0-1) travels to Port Lavaca to play Calhoun (1-0) for the fourth straight season. Calhoun has won the previous three games. Stafford lost its opener against Angleton, and Calhoun defeated Navarro. Calhoun’s Adrian Chambers has rushed for 206 yards, and Tony Hensley has rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
- Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.
- Twitter: @PLScamardo2
Wharton Tigers at Columbia Roughnecks
- Last year: Columbia, 52-7.
- Notes: Wharton (0-1) travels to West Columbia to play Columbia (1-0) trying to break a 12-game losing streak. Columbia has won three of the last four games between the teams. Wharton lost its season opener to Navasota, and Columbia defeated Victoria East.
Cuero Gobblers at Wimberley Texans
- Last year: Wimberley, 33-14.
- Notes: Cuero (1-0) travels to Wimberley (1-0) attempting to break an eight-game road losing streak. Cuero and Wimberley were district opponents in 2018 and 2019 and Cuero won both games between the teams. Cuero won the state championship in 2018 and Wimberley advanced to the state final in 2019 and state semifinals last season. Cuero defeated La Vernia in its opener and moved into the Class 4A, Division I state poll at No. 10. Wimberley beat Canyon Lake in its opener and is ranked No. 3 in the state poll. Cuero’s Tycen Williams has rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown, Jerry Rossett has passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns, and Exavier Durham has five receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown.
- Internet: gobblersports.com.
Gonzales Apaches at Austin Crockett Cougars
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Gonzales (0-1) and Austin Crockett (0-1) played four times from 2016 to 2019. Gonzales won all four games. Gonzales lost its opener against El Campo, Crockett was defeated by Austin LBJ. Gonzales’ Breck Eleby has rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and Jarren Johnson has passed for 121 yards.
- Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM.
- Internet: gonzalesradio.org.
Hallettsville Brahmas at Industrial Cobras
- Last year: Hallettsville, 44-0.
- Notes: Hallettsville (0-1) travels to Vanderbilt to play Industrial (1-0) for the 35th time. Hallettsville leads the series 18-16. Hallettsville lost its opener to Shiner and fell out of the Class 3A, Division I state rankings. Industrial beat Ganado and is ranked No. 6 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
- Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM, KTXM, 99.9 FM & KBAR, 100.9 FM.
- Internet: txthunderradio.com.
- Twitter: @mikeforman21
Smithville Tigers at Yoakum Bulldogs
- Last year: Yoakum, 21-7.
- Notes: Smithville (1-0) and Yoakum (1-0) attempt to continue their season-opening success. Smithville defeated Bastrop Cedar Creek by 42 points, and Yoakum beat Palacios by 47 points. After its win, Yoakum moved into the Class 3A, Division I state poll at No. 10. Yoakum’s Jayden Jones has rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns.
Goliad Tigers at Marion Bulldogs
- Last year: Marion, 24-23.
- Notes: Goliad (1-0) attempts to break a 10-game road losing streak when it plays Marion (1-0). Goliad has won two of its last three games against Marion dating back to 2017. Goliad won its opener against Rice Consolidated to snap a 13-game losing streak. Marion beat Austin Hyde Park. Goliad’s Aden Barrientez has rushed for 113 yards and one touchdown.
Palacios Sharks at Rice Consolidated Raiders
- Last year: Palacios, 31-7.
- Notes: Palacios (0-1) travels to Altair to play Rice Consolidated (0-1) for the 10th consecutive season. Rice Consolidated has a 7-2 edge during that span, but Palacios has won the last two games between the teams. Palacios lost its opener to Yoakum, and Rice Consolidated was defeated by Goliad.
- Internet: globesportscom.com.
Ganado Indians at Tidehaven Tigers
- Last year: Tidehaven, 28-21.
- Notes: Ganado (0-1) travels to El Maton to play Tidehaven (1-0). Tidehaven goes for its fourth straight win over Ganado and the first two wins were district games. Ganado lost its opener against Industrial, and Tidehaven beat Weimar. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow rushed for 212 yards and five touchdowns, and Jose Martinez rushed for 120 yards and one touchdown. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and Riley Hurt has five catches for 72 yards.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
Van Vleck Leopards at Boling Bulldogs
- Last year: Boling, 35-20.
- Notes: Van Vleck (0-1) and Boling (0-1) play for the eighth time since 2012. Van Vleck holds a 4-3 edge during that span. Van Vleck lost its opener to Hitchcock, and Boling lost to Fort Bend Christian. Van Vleck’s Payton Brown has passed for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
- Internet: globecomsprts.com.
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs at Three Rivers Bulldogs
- Last year: Three Rivers, 27-21.
- Notes: Nixon-Smiley (1-0) plays Three Rivers (0-1) attempting to go 2-0 for the first time since 2015. Nixon-Smiley opened with a win over Bloomington, and Three Rivers lost to Falls City. Nixon-Smiley’s Bradyn Martinez has rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns.
Blanco Panthers at Shiner Comanches
- Last year: Shiner, 69-20.
- Notes: Shiner (1-0) plays its second Class 3A, Division I team in Blanco (0-1) in its home opener. Shiner defeated Hallettsville, ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, Division I, and remained at No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll. Blanco lost to San Antonio Davenport, which will play Shiner next week. Shiner has won 13 straight games at Comanche Stadium.
Weimar Wildcats at Yorktown Wildcats
- Last year: Yorktown, 40-21.
- Notes: Weimar (0-1) and Yorktown (0-1) play for the 16th time. Weimar leads the series 9-6. Weimar lost its season opener to Tidehaven, and Yorktown lost to Shiner St. Paul. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for 462 yards and four touchdowns, and Kalen Barefield has eight receptions for 257 yards and two touchdowns.
Stockdale Brahmas at Flatonia Bulldogs
- Last year: Flatonia, 25-6.
- Notes: Stockdale (0-1) plays its second straight Fayette County opponent in Flatonia (1-0). Stockdale lost its opener to Schulenburg, a district opponent of Flatonia. Flatonia beat Runge and is looking to start a season 2-0 for the fourth consecutive season. Flatonia’s Fidel Venegas has passed for 136 yards and three touchdowns.
Randolph Ro-Hawks at Schulenburg Shorthorns
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Randolph travels from Universal City to play Schulenburg for the first time since 2013. Schulenburg won that district game 63-14. Randolph won its opener against San Antonio YMLA, and Schulenburg defeated Stockdale.
George West Longhorns at Refugio Bobcats
- Last year: Refugio, 41-12.
- Notes: George West (0-1) visits Refugio (1-0). Refugio will be playing its first game at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium since Nov. 8, 2019. George West lost its opener against San Diego. Refugio beat Bruni and is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has passed for 202 yards and four touchdowns.
Louise Hornets at Bloomington Bobcats
- Last year: Louise, 20-13.
- Notes: Louise (0-1) ended a three-game losing streak against Bloomington (0-1) last season. Louise lost its opener against Danbury, and Bloomington lost to Nixon-Smiley.
Falls City Beavers at Poth Pirates
- Last year: Poth, 58-0.
- Notes: Falls City (1-0) and Poth (1-0) play for the 34th consecutive year. Poth has a 25-8 edge during that span. Poth won its opener against Lytle and is ranked No. 10 in the Class 3A, Division II state poll. Falls City beat Three Rivers and is ranked No. 6 in the Class 2A, Division II poll. Falls City’s Cody Arrisola has rushed for 122 yards.
Riviera Seahawks at Woodsboro Eagles, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Riviera (0-0) and Woodsboro (0-1) played four times between 2016 and 2019, twice as district opponents, and each team won two games. Riviera had its opening game canceled. Woodsboro lost to Taft.
Bruni Badgers at Runge Yellowjackets, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Bruni 34-19.
- Notes: Bruni (0-1) and Runge (0-1) meet in a rematch of last season’s Class 2A, Division II bi-district game won by Bruni. Bruni lost its opener to Refugio. Runge, which was playing just over a week after Matt Wright was named head coach, lost to Flatonia.
Rosehill Christian Eagles at Sacred Heart Indians, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Rosehill Christian (0-0) travels from Tomball to Hallettsville for its season opener against Sacred Heart (0-1). Sacred Heart lost its opener to Bryan Brazos Christian. Sacred Heart’s Austin Kutac has passed for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
St. Paul Cardinals at Cypress Christian Warriors
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: St. Paul (1-0) travels from Shiner to play Cypress Christian (1-0). St. Paul won its opener against Yorktown, and Cypress Christian defeated Fort Worth Christian. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson rushed for 380 yards and seven touchdowns, caught a 28-yard pass, ran for five two-point conversions, kicked an extra point and had nine tackles, including one for a loss, against Yorktown and was named the Built Ford Tough Private School Player of the Week. St. Paul’s Noah Boedeker rushed for 154 yards against Yorktown.
- SATURDAY
Kenedy Lions vs. Progreso Red Ants, 2 p.m. at Premont
- Last year: Did not play.
- Notes: Kenedy (1-0) is coming off its first win over Karnes County rival Karnes City since 2012. Progreso lost its opener against La Villa. Kenedy is attempting to start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2012 when it won its first three games. Kenedy’s Geovanni Gibson has rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns, and Kameron Miller has two interceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.