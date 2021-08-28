Football logo

(Games are non-district and start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Friday

Beeville at Victoria West

Victoria East at Alice

St. Joseph at Karnes City

Bay City at Edna

Fulshear at El Campo

Stafford at Calhoun, 7 p.m.

Wharton at Columbia

Cuero at Wimberley

Gonzales at Austin Crockett

Hallettsville at Industrial

Smithville at Yoakum

Goliad at Marion

Palacios at Rice Consolidated

Ganado at Tidehaven

Van Vleck at Boling

Nixon-Smiley at Three Rivers

Blanco at Shiner

Weimar at Yorktown

Stockdale at Flatonia

Universal City Randolph at Schulenburg

George West at Refugio

Louise at Bloomington

Falls City at Poth

Riviera at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.

Bruni at Runge, 7 p.m.

Tomball Rosehill Christian at Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Shiner St. Paul at Cypress Christian

Saturday

Kenedy vs. Progreso, 2 p.m. at Premont

