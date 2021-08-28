(Games are non-district and start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Friday
Beeville at Victoria West
Victoria East at Alice
St. Joseph at Karnes City
Bay City at Edna
Fulshear at El Campo
Stafford at Calhoun, 7 p.m.
Wharton at Columbia
Cuero at Wimberley
Gonzales at Austin Crockett
Hallettsville at Industrial
Smithville at Yoakum
Goliad at Marion
Palacios at Rice Consolidated
Ganado at Tidehaven
Van Vleck at Boling
Nixon-Smiley at Three Rivers
Blanco at Shiner
Weimar at Yorktown
Stockdale at Flatonia
Universal City Randolph at Schulenburg
George West at Refugio
Louise at Bloomington
Falls City at Poth
Riviera at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.
Bruni at Runge, 7 p.m.
Tomball Rosehill Christian at Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Shiner St. Paul at Cypress Christian
Saturday
Kenedy vs. Progreso, 2 p.m. at Premont
