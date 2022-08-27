FRIDAY

(Games are nondistrict and start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

New Braunfels Canyon at Victoria East

Victoria West at Leander Glenn

St. Joseph at Luling, 7 p.m.

El Campo at Corpus Christi Miller, 7:30 p.m.

Edna at Bay City, 7 p.m.

Richmond Randle at Calhoun, 7 p.m.

Beeville at Orange Grove

Houston Worthing at Wharton, 7 p.m.

Geronimo Navarro at Cuero

Gonzales at La Vernia, 7 p.m.

Hallettsville at Flatonia, 7:30 p.m.

Yoakum at Cameron Yoe, 7:30 p.m.

Industrial at Shiner

Goliad at Poteet

Palacios at Ganado

Tidehaven at Odem

Van Vleck at Sweeny

Rice Consolidated at Houston Kashmere

Karnes City at Stockdale

Three Rivers at Nixon-Smiley

Schulenburg at Rogers

Yorktown at Weimar

Refugio at Corpus Christi London

Bloomington at Louise

Brackettville at Kenedy

Poth at Falls City

Benavides at Runge, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.

Bruni at Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Shiner St. Paul at San Antonio TMI, 7 p.m.

