FRIDAY
(Games are nondistrict and start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
New Braunfels Canyon at Victoria East
Victoria West at Leander Glenn
St. Joseph at Luling, 7 p.m.
El Campo at Corpus Christi Miller, 7:30 p.m.
Edna at Bay City, 7 p.m.
Richmond Randle at Calhoun, 7 p.m.
Beeville at Orange Grove
Houston Worthing at Wharton, 7 p.m.
Geronimo Navarro at Cuero
Gonzales at La Vernia, 7 p.m.
Hallettsville at Flatonia, 7:30 p.m.
Yoakum at Cameron Yoe, 7:30 p.m.
Industrial at Shiner
Goliad at Poteet
Palacios at Ganado
Tidehaven at Odem
Van Vleck at Sweeny
Rice Consolidated at Houston Kashmere
Karnes City at Stockdale
Three Rivers at Nixon-Smiley
Schulenburg at Rogers
Yorktown at Weimar
Refugio at Corpus Christi London
Bloomington at Louise
Brackettville at Kenedy
Poth at Falls City
Benavides at Runge, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.
Bruni at Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Shiner St. Paul at San Antonio TMI, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.