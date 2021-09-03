Week 2 Games
Friday
- Beeville at Victoria West
- Victoria East at Alice
- St. Joseph at Karnes City
- Bay City at Edna
- Fulshear at El Campo
- Stafford at Calhoun, 7 p.m.
- Wharton at Columbia
- Cuero at Wimberley
- Gonzales at Austin Crockett
- Hallettsville at Industrial
- Smithville at Yoakum
- Goliad at Marion
- Palacios at Rice Consolidated
- Ganado at Tidehaven
- Van Vleck at Boling
- Nixon-Smiley at Three Rivers
- Blanco at Shiner
- Weimar at Yorktown
- Stockdale at Flatonia
- Universal City Randolph at Schulenburg
- George West at Refugio
- Louise at Bloomington
- Falls City at Poth
- Riviera at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.
- Bruni at Runge, 7 p.m.
- Tomball Rosehill Christian at Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
- Shiner St. Paul at Cypress Christian
Saturday
Kenedy vs. Progreso, 2 p.m. at Premont
