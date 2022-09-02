FRIDAY
(Games are non-district and start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
- New Braunfels Canyon 55, Victoria East 29
- Leander Glenn 35, Victoria West 3
- Luling 46, St. Joseph 22
- Corpus Christi Miller 49, El Campo 29
- Edna 27, Bay City 21
- Richmond Randle 30, Calhoun 24
- Beeville 41, Orange Grove 6
- Wharton 33, Houston Worthing 29
- Cuero 46, Geronimo Navarro 13
- La Vernia 38, Gonzales 10
- Hallettsville 34, Flatonia 14
- Cameron Yoe 62, Yoakum 28
- Shiner 47, Industrial 0
- Poteet 16, Goliad 13
- Ganado 49, Palacios 7
- Tidehaven 34, Odem 7
- Sweeny 35, Van Vleck 12
- Rice Consolidated 28, Houston Kashmere 7
- Stockdale 33, Karnes City 7
- Three Rivers 31, Nixon-Smiley 20
- Rogers 55, Schulenburg 14
- Yorktown 36, Weimar 34 2OT
- Refugio 39, Corpus Christi London 6
- Louise 44, Bloomington 8
- Brackettville 42, Kenedy 20
- Poth 41, Falls City 0
- Runge 46, Benavides 0
- Charlotte 20, Woodsboro 14
- Bruni 41, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 24
- Shiner St. Paul 38, San Antonio TMI 35
